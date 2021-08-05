Domestic workers at the couple’s home told The Standard that on that Njeri had just returned to her matrimonial home when she was killed.

She had disappeared from the house after her birthday party and they never knew of her whereabouts.

Jonathan Mukundi Gachunga and Philomena Njeri Pulse Live Kenya

“He and madam (Njeri) had a marriage that was marred by protracted fights and regular break-ups. Yesterday (Tuesday, August 3), was the first time, in five months, that madam was stepping into the house. The couple had differed in March this year, and madam moved out,” an employee said.

A colleague suspected that an unresolved marital row, that had lasted for months, might have led to the apparent murder-suicide.

Another worker suspected that their childlessness may have put a strain on Mukundi and Njeri’s marriage.

Friends and those close to the couple say that at the time of her death, the deceased wife was expecting a child who Jonathan suspected was the result of an extra-marital affair.

“Boss (Gachunga) was a gentleman, but could easily get angered at the slightest provocation,” said the domestic worker.

Another employee claimed that Mukundi had another wife outside the country.

“Boss spent most of his time abroad and would return to Kenya during end-year holidays. He had another wife in the foreign country, and were blessed with two children,” they stated.

The couple’s mutual friend gave insights into their latest fight before they were found dead in the bedroom.

Gachunga recently found out Njeri was erecting a five-story commercial building in Nairobi without his knowledge, according to the mutual acquaintance who spoke to The Standard on condition of anonymity.