Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen on Friday issued a response to headlines that suggested he would lose his parliamentary post to Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

In a tweet where he shared two different newspaper headlines on the subject, he quoted a scripture as his reply.

"'For God has not given us a spirit of cowardice, but one of power, love, and sound judgment.' 2 Tim 1:7," his tweet read.

Jubilee shake-up in Parliament

Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu initiated the discussion of a Jubilee Party shake up in parliament on Thursday when he issued a warning to the party's leaders in parliament.

"We will not allow those meant to promote & defend the President’s position to attack and undermine it, as happened in 2019.

"Any Jubilee MP who currently occupies a leadership position in either Senate or the National Assembly is therefore on notice. If you are not aligned with the President's agenda; if you don’t agree with the fight against corruption or support the BBI; pack & leave that office, before February," part of Wambugu's statement read.

The legislator reasoned that the leaders have failed to promote the President's Big Four agenda despite his position as their party leader.