The Senate surrendered Ksh 200 million of its budget to aide the fight against the novel coronavirus.

In a letter to the Parliamentary Service Commission, the senate asked for the funds to be deducted from its budget allocated in the Financial Year 2019/2020.

"... the senate business committee resolved that the senate shall yield the sum of Ksh200 million from our budget allocation," the letter read in part.

Speaker Kenneth Lusaka made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon when the legislators reconvened after a two-week break.

Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka

Taking pay cuts

The Senate Speaker and his National Assembly counterpart Justin Muturi had already announced they will be taking a 30 per cent pay cut.

This came after President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto also announced they will be taking an 80 per cent pay cut.

Supreme Court judges also announced they will take a salary cut in a bid to contribute towards mitigating the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The deadly virus, which was first reported in China, has spread across the globe and infected about 550,000 people.