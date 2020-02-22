Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen has sensationally claimed that the Daily Nation and the DCI have a secret deal.

Taking to Twitter, Murkomen alleged that under the deal, all intelligence and investigation reports are first given to Daily Nation.

“Nowadays all the intel and investigation reports from DCI are first given to Daily Nation. It’s the new modus operandi!” Murkomen wrote.

The Senate Majority leader wrote the comments while responding to former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga who had taken to Twitter, questioning if journalists attached to the leading newspaper had infringed on the right to privacy in relation to a recent story covered by the publication.

“Is the Nation in breach of the right to privacy? Reporters also get intel from investigators raising the issue of the right to fair trial” Mutunga posed after the publication first covered the controversial relationship between a court of appeal judge and a key murder suspect moments before Court of Appeal Judge Sankale Ole Kantai was arrested over the Tob Cohen’s murder case.

The online debate also attracted the attention of Dennis Itumbi who stated that the alleged partnership netween Daily Nation and DCI would be catastrophic.

"It is unpopular, but I will say it again, there is a danger of the open flirting between the two- what Daily Nation calls their investigations is a cut and paste leak from investigators trying to shape public perception. Wrong!” Itumbi wrote.

A section of Netizens however differed with Murkomen and lauded the publication for dutifully informing the public of the rot in public office that would otherwise go unnoticed.

"Let the truth be told. We have been kept in the dark for ages.....hutaki tujue kile kinachofanyika?" Wrote Occurlg.

"How's colluding with a suspect to defeat justice by a judge paid by the public private?" Opined whitrod.

Daniel Njoroge wrote: "As a private citizen and dispassionate observer, the implication of judiciary interference is far more worrying than that of invasion of privacy of a public officer. The Nation has been very cautious in not naming anyone and I doubt the judge would be subjected to a jury trial."

“CJ...welcome to the era of "tabloid investigation and prosecution"…”quipped Ahmednassir Abdullahi.

Nation has been leading in giving exclusive information on various matters of public concern.

Among the stories covered by the publication are the death of Sergeant Kenei, The fake arms tender that has roped in Rashid Echesa, the alleged romantic relationship between a court of Appeal Judge and a female murder suspect.