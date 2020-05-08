Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has called on ODM leader Raila Odinga to settle the wrangles that saw him getting dewhipped.

The Senator spoke during an interview on with a local station where he pointed out that Mr Odinga had the power to stop his ouster from a powerful Senate committee after he defied the party’s position to get elected as its chair.

“I want to call upon my party leader and tell him that my election is being stolen, support me,” Ole Kina said.

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina

Controversial election

ODM through Minority Leader James Orengo, gave notice to discharge the senator from the County Public Accounts and Investments Committee (CPAIK).

“In accordance with the Senate Standing Order 190, I hereby give notice of the discharge and removal of Senator Ledama ole Kina from the County Public Accounts and Investment Committee (CPAIC) and the Senate Business Committee,” Mr Orengo wrote to House Speaker Kenneth Lusaka.

Mr Kina, backed by four Jubilee senators, beat Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri, the ODM favourite, in a move that caught the Orange party off-guard.

"Democracy is on trial in Kenya! The outcome of two recent events reminds me of the Thirty Tyrants of Athens," the Senator tweeted.