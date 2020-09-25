Msambweni parliamentary aspirant Sharlet Mariam has attacked Deputy President William Ruto over his apparent support for Feisal Abdallah Dori in the upcoming by-elections.

Sharlet said the DP was practicing hypocrisy by condemning the dynasty politics while at the same supporting Feisal who is a relative of the immediate former Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori.

The by-elections was triggered by the death of the late MP who succumbed to cancer in March.

"I have seen a lot of double standards. On one hand he says the poor people must be heard and respected but when he comes to Msambweni he wants us to play inheritance politics. The people of Msambweni are the one who were bereaved, its not a family affair," Sharlet said.

The Ukunda-based businesswoman said she would contest the seat as an independent after the Jubilee Party, which she recently joined, declined to field a candidate in the Msambweni by-elections.

Ruto had indicated sympathy for the youthful politician, even promising to help her campaign "if she talked to him nicely".

A day after the promise, Ruto met with Feisal, who is also contesting his late uncle's seat as Independent Candidate.

The meeting as attended by the DP's allies from the coast who also endorsed Feisal as the right man to face ODM's candidate.

ODM is yet to pick a candidate and is awaiting to hold nominations where Nicholas Zani and Omar Boga will battle it out for the orange ticket.