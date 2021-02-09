Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was on Tuesday presented in court amid reports that he had been rushed to Nairobi Hospital over a health complication.

The former Governor was seen bent over as if in pain at the stand, where he sat with a paramedic on stand-by.

Sonko had allegedly experienced stomach complications while in police custody and had subsequently been taken to hospital.

His lawyers, John Khaminwa, Danstan Omari, Cliff Ombeta and others, were seen holding discussions with the accused governor as they awaited the arrival of the judge.

The Kiambu Court is expected to give a ruling on the former Governor's bail or bond as conditions for his release.