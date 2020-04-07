Parliament has halted all sittings that were scheduled for this week following President Uhuru Kenyatta's cessation of movement order on the Nairobi Metropolitan area.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi made the announcement on Monday evening after consultations with his Senate counterpart Ken Lusaka.

"After intense consultations with my Senate counterpart Ken Lusaka and Parliamentary leadership, we have this evening resolved to halt the scheduled sittings this week, until further notice. This is in a bid to embrace a national approach towards mitigating the spread of Covid-19," a statement from Speaker Muturi read.

Speakers halt scheduled Parliament sittings after cessation of movement order on Nairobi Metropolitan area

Also Read: Movement within Nairobi Metro Area is allowed – State House official explains

Senate had a planned sitting on Tuesday while the National Assembly had a sitting planned for Wednesday.

Cessation of Movement

President Kenyatta's ban applies to Nairobi County along with additional areas that are mapped under Nairobi Metropolis.

Also Read: List of Nairobi areas and Counties that will be affected by Uhuru's travel ban

The ban kicked in for Nairobi County on Monday at 7 p.m and is expected to be effected in other counties on Wednesday.

Passengers travelling from the outskirts of the Metropolis area on Tuesday reported having to take two PSVs to access the city.

"Matatus on either side of the roadblocks are simply exchanging passengers who are crossing over 'locked' areas," a citizen's report read.

Police road blocks had been mounted at the various boundaries.