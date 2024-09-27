The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  sports

Another young athlete collapses, dies during scholarship trials

Amos Robi

This incident comes just weeks after another Kenyan athlete, Willy Chelewa, passed away after collapsing at a local hotel in Kaptagat

A track and field
A track and field
  • 20-year-old athlete, Joseph Hussein Njagi, collapsed and died after participating in a scholarship trial at Kipchoge Stadium, Uasin Gishu County
  • Njagi collapsed after completing a 3,000-metre race and was rushed to Uasin Gishu District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead
  • Njagi's body was transferred to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital morgue for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death

Recommended articles

A 20-year-old athlete, Joseph Hussein Njagi, tragically collapsed and died after participating in a scholarship trial at Kipchoge Stadium, Uasin Gishu County, on Friday September 27.

According to authorities Njagi had completed a 3,000-metre race at around midday when he collapsed at the finish line.

Athletics officials quickly intervened, rushing the young athlete to Uasin Gishu District Hospital for medical attention. Sadly, Njagi was pronounced dead on arrival.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He collapsed immediately after finishing the race, and we did everything possible to get him to the hospital,” said one of the officials who was present at the stadium.

Athletes compete during the 1,500m men Kip Keino Classic race at the Nyayo National stadium in Nairobi on October 3, 2020. - Kenya, which is hosting the seventh and final leg of the World Athletics Continental Tour has named it the Kip Keino Classic after legendary athlete Kipchoge Keino, one of the first major sporting events in Africa since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The series which began in Turku, Finland on August 11, after three planned events were cancelled due to the pandemic. The competition includes five events that were removed from the 2020 Diamond League circuit: steeplechase, 200m, 3,000m, triple jump and discus. (Photo by Simon MAINA / AFP) (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
Athletes compete during the 1,500m men Kip Keino Classic race at the Nyayo National stadium in Nairobi on October 3, 2020. - Kenya, which is hosting the seventh and final leg of the World Athletics Continental Tour has named it the Kip Keino Classic after legendary athlete Kipchoge Keino, one of the first major sporting events in Africa since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The series which began in Turku, Finland on August 11, after three planned events were cancelled due to the pandemic. The competition includes five events that were removed from the 2020 Diamond League circuit: steeplechase, 200m, 3,000m, triple jump and discus. (Photo by Simon MAINA / AFP) (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kenyan athlete dies days after securing international deal

Following the incident, officials alerted officers from Eldoret Police Station, who promptly responded by visiting the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Njagi’s body was then transferred to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital morgue, where a post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted to determine the cause of death.

“The post-mortem will shed light on what exactly led to the athlete’s untimely death,” an officer from Eldoret Police Station noted.

Njagi's untimely demise comes just weeks after another Kenyan athlete, Willy Chelewa, passed away under similarly tragic circumstances.

In mid-September 2024, Chelewa collapsed and died after securing a sponsorship deal for international races in China.

ADVERTISEMENT

Witnesses reported that Chelewa had just finished a meal of rice and tea before collapsing at a local hotel in Kaptagat, a well-known training hub for Kenyan athletes.

Another Kenyan athlete Willy Chelewa dies under mysterious circumstances
Another Kenyan athlete Willy Chelewa dies under mysterious circumstances Another Kenyan athlete Willy Chelewa dies under mysterious circumstances Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ugandan athlete's father reveals tussle that led to attack on daughter

According to Elgeyo Marakwet area police commander Peter Mulinge, “The athlete had consumed his food and a cup of black tea before he suddenly lost consciousness and collapsed.” Chelewa was unable to be revived despite efforts from those nearby.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nairobi Archdiocese dismisses death rumours about Cardinal John Njue

Nairobi Archdiocese dismisses death rumours about Cardinal John Njue

Full list of SHA packages including in-patient, maternity, ICU, cancer & more

Full list of SHA packages including in-patient, maternity, ICU, cancer & more

Prof Kivutha Kibwana returns to teaching after Daystar University appointment

Prof Kivutha Kibwana returns to teaching after Daystar University appointment

Traffic alert: 9 Major Nairobi roads to be closed on Sunday for major race

Traffic alert: 9 Major Nairobi roads to be closed on Sunday for major race

Gachagua speaks after impeachment plans hit high gear

Gachagua speaks after impeachment plans hit high gear

MKU launches first private Maritime Academy in Kenya [Photos]

MKU launches first private Maritime Academy in Kenya [Photos]

NTSA gives vehicle owners urgent directive on uncollected number plates, logbooks

NTSA gives vehicle owners urgent directive on uncollected number plates, logbooks

Kindiki - Condemning police action during Gen Z protest risks demotivating officers

Kindiki - Condemning police action during Gen Z protest risks demotivating officers

Media Council announces paid attachment openings for students [How to apply]

Media Council announces paid attachment openings for students [How to apply]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Faith Kipyegon at the Athlos New York meet

Unstoppable Faith Kipyegon gets highest prize money after Athlos New York 1500m win

1xBet

Exciting new experiences await you, learn more about the WOW promo!