Another young athlete collapses, dies during scholarship trials

A 20-year-old athlete, Joseph Hussein Njagi, tragically collapsed and died after participating in a scholarship trial at Kipchoge Stadium, Uasin Gishu County, on Friday September 27.

According to authorities Njagi had completed a 3,000-metre race at around midday when he collapsed at the finish line.

Athletics officials quickly intervened, rushing the young athlete to Uasin Gishu District Hospital for medical attention. Sadly, Njagi was pronounced dead on arrival.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He collapsed immediately after finishing the race, and we did everything possible to get him to the hospital,” said one of the officials who was present at the stadium.

Pulse Live Kenya

Police involvement and investigation

Following the incident, officials alerted officers from Eldoret Police Station, who promptly responded by visiting the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Njagi’s body was then transferred to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital morgue, where a post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted to determine the cause of death.

“The post-mortem will shed light on what exactly led to the athlete’s untimely death,” an officer from Eldoret Police Station noted.

A pattern of tragedy in athletics

Njagi's untimely demise comes just weeks after another Kenyan athlete, Willy Chelewa, passed away under similarly tragic circumstances.

In mid-September 2024, Chelewa collapsed and died after securing a sponsorship deal for international races in China.

ADVERTISEMENT

Witnesses reported that Chelewa had just finished a meal of rice and tea before collapsing at a local hotel in Kaptagat, a well-known training hub for Kenyan athletes.

Another Kenyan athlete Willy Chelewa dies under mysterious circumstances Pulse Live Kenya