Another young athlete collapses, dies during scholarship trials

- 20-year-old athlete, Joseph Hussein Njagi, collapsed and died after participating in a scholarship trial at Kipchoge Stadium, Uasin Gishu County
- Njagi collapsed after completing a 3,000-metre race and was rushed to Uasin Gishu District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead
- Njagi's body was transferred to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital morgue for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death
This incident comes just weeks after another Kenyan athlete, Willy Chelewa, passed away after collapsing at a local hotel in Kaptagat
Recommended articles
A 20-year-old athlete, Joseph Hussein Njagi, tragically collapsed and died after participating in a scholarship trial at Kipchoge Stadium, Uasin Gishu County, on Friday September 27.
According to authorities Njagi had completed a 3,000-metre race at around midday when he collapsed at the finish line.
Athletics officials quickly intervened, rushing the young athlete to Uasin Gishu District Hospital for medical attention. Sadly, Njagi was pronounced dead on arrival.
“He collapsed immediately after finishing the race, and we did everything possible to get him to the hospital,” said one of the officials who was present at the stadium.
Police involvement and investigation
Following the incident, officials alerted officers from Eldoret Police Station, who promptly responded by visiting the hospital.
Njagi’s body was then transferred to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital morgue, where a post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted to determine the cause of death.
“The post-mortem will shed light on what exactly led to the athlete’s untimely death,” an officer from Eldoret Police Station noted.
A pattern of tragedy in athletics
Njagi's untimely demise comes just weeks after another Kenyan athlete, Willy Chelewa, passed away under similarly tragic circumstances.
In mid-September 2024, Chelewa collapsed and died after securing a sponsorship deal for international races in China.
Witnesses reported that Chelewa had just finished a meal of rice and tea before collapsing at a local hotel in Kaptagat, a well-known training hub for Kenyan athletes.
According to Elgeyo Marakwet area police commander Peter Mulinge, “The athlete had consumed his food and a cup of black tea before he suddenly lost consciousness and collapsed.” Chelewa was unable to be revived despite efforts from those nearby.