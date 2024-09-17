Kenyan athlete dies days after securing international deal

The Kenyan athletics community is reeling from the sudden death of 20-year-old athlete Willy Chelewa, who collapsed and passed away on Monday at a hotel in Elgeyo Marakwet.

Chelewa’s tragic death comes just days after he secured a Chinese sponsorship deal to participate in international races, marking what was supposed to be a turning point in his career.

The athlete, who had been using a local hotel as his base while training with colleagues in the area, collapsed moments after sipping a cup of black tea.

According to witnesses and local authorities, the promising athlete had just finished his meal of rice and tea before suddenly falling unconscious.

Elgeyo Marakwet area police commander Peter Mulinge confirmed the details of Chelewa’s death, stating that the athlete had consumed his food before collapsing in the hotel located in Kaptagat, a region known for its numerous training camps for Kenyan athletes.

Investigations launched

The sudden and mysterious circumstances surrounding Chelewa's death have raised concerns in the athletics community.

In response, police authorities immediately set up camp at the hotel to collect evidence and investigate further. Samples of the food and drink he consumed were taken for analysis to help establish the cause of death.

The athletics community, along with Chelewa’s family, has been left devastated by the tragedy.

Both groups are urging for a thorough investigation to ensure that no stone is left unturned in uncovering the truth behind his untimely passing.

Late Willy Chelewa's promising career cut short

Chelewa had recently participated in the Nairobi City Marathon half-marathon, finishing in 67th place, and had just secured a sponsorship deal with a Chinese company.

This sponsorship was seen as a breakthrough for the young athlete, offering him the chance to compete in international races and potentially rise through the ranks of Kenyan long-distance runners.

His sudden death has cast a shadow over what was supposed to be a promising future. Fellow athletes, coaches, and fans have expressed their shock and sadness at the news, with many taking to social media to offer their condolences to his grieving family.

Concerns over athletes' safety

The tragic death of Willy Chelewa is not an isolated case. It comes just a week after another athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei, was killed in a domestic violence incident. Cheptegei’s ex-boyfriend allegedly doused her in gasoline, leading to her tragic death.

This growing trend of athletes dying under mysterious or violent circumstances is raising concerns about the safety and well-being of Kenyan athletes.

