The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  sports

Kenyan athlete dies days after securing international deal

Lynet Okumu

The athlete, who had been using a local hotel as his base while training with colleagues in the area, collapsed moments after sipping a cup of black tea.

Another Kenyan athlete Willy Chelewa dies under mysterious circumstances
Another Kenyan athlete Willy Chelewa dies under mysterious circumstances
  • 20-year-old Kenyan athlete Willy Chelewa collapsed and died after sipping a cup of black tea at a hotel in Elgeyo Marakwet.
  • He had just secured a Chinese sponsorship deal to participate in international races.
  • The sudden and mysterious circumstances surrounding his death have led to concerns in the athletics community.

Recommended articles

The Kenyan athletics community is reeling from the sudden death of 20-year-old athlete Willy Chelewa, who collapsed and passed away on Monday at a hotel in Elgeyo Marakwet.

Chelewa’s tragic death comes just days after he secured a Chinese sponsorship deal to participate in international races, marking what was supposed to be a turning point in his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

The athlete, who had been using a local hotel as his base while training with colleagues in the area, collapsed moments after sipping a cup of black tea.

Another Kenyan athlete Willy Chelewa dies under mysterious circumstances
Another Kenyan athlete Willy Chelewa dies under mysterious circumstances Another Kenyan athlete Willy Chelewa dies under mysterious circumstances Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ugandan athlete's father reveals tussle that led to attack on daughter

According to witnesses and local authorities, the promising athlete had just finished his meal of rice and tea before suddenly falling unconscious.

Elgeyo Marakwet area police commander Peter Mulinge confirmed the details of Chelewa’s death, stating that the athlete had consumed his food before collapsing in the hotel located in Kaptagat, a region known for its numerous training camps for Kenyan athletes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sudden and mysterious circumstances surrounding Chelewa's death have raised concerns in the athletics community.

In response, police authorities immediately set up camp at the hotel to collect evidence and investigate further. Samples of the food and drink he consumed were taken for analysis to help establish the cause of death.

The athletics community, along with Chelewa’s family, has been left devastated by the tragedy.

Both groups are urging for a thorough investigation to ensure that no stone is left unturned in uncovering the truth behind his untimely passing.

ADVERTISEMENT
File image of a police vehicle
File image of a police vehicle Pulse Live Kenya

READ: You can now vote for your Sports Personality of the Year on Pulse Influencer Awards!

Chelewa had recently participated in the Nairobi City Marathon half-marathon, finishing in 67th place, and had just secured a sponsorship deal with a Chinese company.

This sponsorship was seen as a breakthrough for the young athlete, offering him the chance to compete in international races and potentially rise through the ranks of Kenyan long-distance runners.

ADVERTISEMENT

His sudden death has cast a shadow over what was supposed to be a promising future. Fellow athletes, coaches, and fans have expressed their shock and sadness at the news, with many taking to social media to offer their condolences to his grieving family.

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene
File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene Pulse Live Kenya

The tragic death of Willy Chelewa is not an isolated case. It comes just a week after another athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei, was killed in a domestic violence incident. Cheptegei’s ex-boyfriend allegedly doused her in gasoline, leading to her tragic death.

This growing trend of athletes dying under mysterious or violent circumstances is raising concerns about the safety and well-being of Kenyan athletes.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Chelewa’s death is not directly linked to violence, the unexplained nature of his passing has sparked discussions on the need for better support and safety measures for athletes both in their personal and professional lives.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CS Duale welcomes Quiver Milimani's new approach to entertaining its customers

CS Duale welcomes Quiver Milimani's new approach to entertaining its customers

Morara Kebaso gifted mansion to serve as headquarters [Photos]

Morara Kebaso gifted mansion to serve as headquarters [Photos]

Gilbert Masengeli's Biography: Career in NPS, salary, education, awards

Gilbert Masengeli's Biography: Career in NPS, salary, education, awards

News anchor Eric Njoka shares how former boss foiled his CNN opportunity

News anchor Eric Njoka shares how former boss foiled his CNN opportunity

Acting IG Masengeli: Reasons Justice Mugambi's bodyguards were recalled

Acting IG Masengeli: Reasons Justice Mugambi's bodyguards were recalled

Plane involved in accident during takeoff [Photos]

Plane involved in accident during takeoff [Photos]

Ruto forms team to review new university education funding model

Ruto forms team to review new university education funding model

Judge's security withdrawn after sentencing acting IG Masengeli

Judge's security withdrawn after sentencing acting IG Masengeli

Student chaos at Dagoretti High causes indefinite school closure

Student chaos at Dagoretti High causes indefinite school closure

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Another Kenyan athlete Willy Chelewa dies under mysterious circumstances

Kenyan athlete dies days after securing international deal