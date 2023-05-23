The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  sports

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fabian Simiyu

Big Ted says Kenya can come back strong after World Series Relagation

Big Ted
Big Ted

Consul General Thomas Kwaka, also known as Big Ted, has penned an open letter to the Kenyan 7s team and the Kenya Rugby Union following the team's relegation from the World Rugby Series.

In his heartfelt message, Big Ted expressed his sadness upon hearing the news, acknowledging that it will take time for people to adjust to this reality.

He highlighted the fact that Kenya was once a dominant force in the tournament, making their current elimination all the more difficult to accept.

Ambassador Thomas Okwakwa also known as Big Ted
Ambassador Thomas Okwakwa also known as Big Ted Ambassador Thomas Okwakwa also known as Big Ted Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Big Ted continued that even good soldiers get wounded in the battle field and gallant soldiers still need a quiet place to rest.

"May we all take time to reflect on not only our loss but also our win ,let's retreat into our huts for the night because tomorrow we shall hunt the same beast again," Big Ted wrote.

Big Ted redirected his focus towards the Kenya Rugby Union, emphasizing that Kenya's relegation from the Rugby Series could present the ideal opportunity for the union to initiate the process of rebuilding the game.

Nelson Oyoo of Kenya scores a try during Canada 7S vs Kenya 7S, HSBC World Rugby Seven Series Bronze Final match at the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton. On Sunday, 26 September 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Nelson Oyoo of Kenya scores a try during Canada 7S vs Kenya 7S, HSBC World Rugby Seven Series Bronze Final match at the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton. On Sunday, 26 September 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

He highlighted the notion that this setback should be viewed as a chance to reassess and revitalize rugby in Kenya.

He stated that the rebuilding process should commence from the grassroots level and extend to the club leagues, emphasizing the need for comprehensive rejuvenation.

READ: Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Additionally, he emphasized that the inclusion of the women's team in this revitalization effort is of utmost importance

Big Ted made sure to include Kenyans in his perspective, expressing that the relegation could potentially be a positive development.

ADVERTISEMENT

He suggested that it could serve as an opportunity for individuals to strengthen their sense of self-worth and passion, not solely during victorious moments but also when the cheers have subsided.

Ambassador Thomas Okwakwa also known as Big Ted
Ambassador Thomas Okwakwa also known as Big Ted Ambassador Thomas Okwakwa also known as Big Ted Pulse Live Kenya

"May we now rally behind the boys pushing them to train harder," Big Ted wrote.

Big Ted further added that the absence of Kenya in the competition would be deeply felt by the world.

He emphasized that the team is truly exceptional and their energy and talent bring a unique essence to the stadiums. Without their presence, the atmosphere in the stadiums would undoubtedly be altered.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kiambu businessman loses Sh8M cash stashed in abandoned building

Kiambu businessman loses Sh8M cash stashed in abandoned building

Churchill-led Talanta Hela Committee hits bump after court ruling

Churchill-led Talanta Hela Committee hits bump after court ruling

Maths contest earns Kapsabet student Sh3.5 million prize

Maths contest earns Kapsabet student Sh3.5 million prize

PS Esther Ngero quits after Ruto reshuffle

PS Esther Ngero quits after Ruto reshuffle

CS Murkomen reveals how gov't rescued passenger in matatu stripping incident

CS Murkomen reveals how gov't rescued passenger in matatu stripping incident

Shakahola deaths probe slowed down by High Court ruling

Shakahola deaths probe slowed down by High Court ruling

DCI launches manhunt for Maina Njenga after puzzling discovery at his home

DCI launches manhunt for Maina Njenga after puzzling discovery at his home

Uhuru speaks for the first time about invasion of his family's Northlands Farm

Uhuru speaks for the first time about invasion of his family's Northlands Farm

Gladys Shollei explains why a CS doesn't need to be an expert in their docket

Gladys Shollei explains why a CS doesn't need to be an expert in their docket

Pulse Sports

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eliud Kipchoge

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Retired Kenya 7s player turned chef Dennis Ombachi

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't