Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

In his heartfelt message, Big Ted expressed his sadness upon hearing the news, acknowledging that it will take time for people to adjust to this reality.

He highlighted the fact that Kenya was once a dominant force in the tournament, making their current elimination all the more difficult to accept.

Ambassador Thomas Okwakwa also known as Big Ted Pulse Live Kenya

Big Ted continued that even good soldiers get wounded in the battle field and gallant soldiers still need a quiet place to rest.

"May we all take time to reflect on not only our loss but also our win ,let's retreat into our huts for the night because tomorrow we shall hunt the same beast again," Big Ted wrote.

Big Ted's message to the Kenya Rugby Union

Big Ted redirected his focus towards the Kenya Rugby Union, emphasizing that Kenya's relegation from the Rugby Series could present the ideal opportunity for the union to initiate the process of rebuilding the game.

He highlighted the notion that this setback should be viewed as a chance to reassess and revitalize rugby in Kenya.

He stated that the rebuilding process should commence from the grassroots level and extend to the club leagues, emphasizing the need for comprehensive rejuvenation.

Additionally, he emphasized that the inclusion of the women's team in this revitalization effort is of utmost importance

Big Ted made sure to include Kenyans in his perspective, expressing that the relegation could potentially be a positive development.

He suggested that it could serve as an opportunity for individuals to strengthen their sense of self-worth and passion, not solely during victorious moments but also when the cheers have subsided.

"May we now rally behind the boys pushing them to train harder," Big Ted wrote.

Big Ted further added that the absence of Kenya in the competition would be deeply felt by the world.