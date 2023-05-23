Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Consul General Thomas Kwaka, also known as Big Ted, has penned an open letter to the Kenyan 7s team and the Kenya Rugby Union following the team's relegation from the World Rugby Series.
Big Ted says Kenya can come back strong after World Series Relagation
In his heartfelt message, Big Ted expressed his sadness upon hearing the news, acknowledging that it will take time for people to adjust to this reality.
He highlighted the fact that Kenya was once a dominant force in the tournament, making their current elimination all the more difficult to accept.
Big Ted continued that even good soldiers get wounded in the battle field and gallant soldiers still need a quiet place to rest.
"May we all take time to reflect on not only our loss but also our win ,let's retreat into our huts for the night because tomorrow we shall hunt the same beast again," Big Ted wrote.
Big Ted redirected his focus towards the Kenya Rugby Union, emphasizing that Kenya's relegation from the Rugby Series could present the ideal opportunity for the union to initiate the process of rebuilding the game.
He highlighted the notion that this setback should be viewed as a chance to reassess and revitalize rugby in Kenya.
He stated that the rebuilding process should commence from the grassroots level and extend to the club leagues, emphasizing the need for comprehensive rejuvenation.
Additionally, he emphasized that the inclusion of the women's team in this revitalization effort is of utmost importance
Big Ted made sure to include Kenyans in his perspective, expressing that the relegation could potentially be a positive development.
He suggested that it could serve as an opportunity for individuals to strengthen their sense of self-worth and passion, not solely during victorious moments but also when the cheers have subsided.
"May we now rally behind the boys pushing them to train harder," Big Ted wrote.
Big Ted further added that the absence of Kenya in the competition would be deeply felt by the world.
He emphasized that the team is truly exceptional and their energy and talent bring a unique essence to the stadiums. Without their presence, the atmosphere in the stadiums would undoubtedly be altered.
