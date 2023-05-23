The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Lynet Okumu

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani, has recently raised his voice against the Kenyan government's negligence towards sports

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani

Renowned fitness influencer Shiverenje Simani, and two-time winner of the Pulse Health and Fitness Influencer of the Year Award has recently raised his voice against the Kenyan government's negligence towards sports in the country.

Expressing his dismay on Instagram, Shiv highlighted the lack of support from the government and the subsequent waste of talent and opportunities.

In a post on Monday, Shiv conveyed his sadness regarding the state of sports in Kenya, emphasizing the absence of government backing.

He lamented the immense potential going to waste and the frustrating reality of the situation.

"The issue of sports in Kenya is so sad. There really is no support from the government. So much wasted opportunity and talents. It's sickening!" he wrote.

Shiv Simani Pulse Live Kenya

Shiv's remarks coincided with the outcry from Alexandra Ndolo, a German-born Kenyan fencer and a top-ten-ranked athlete in the world in 2022.

Ndolo expressed her frustration on Sunday about the lack of support from the government, despite her efforts to represent Kenya at the Paris Olympic Games next year.

Taking to her Instagram account, Ndolo candidly revealed her struggles and disappointment. She admitted that she had reached her breaking point and could no longer perpetuate the falsehoods that shielded a system that should be providing support.

Kenyan Fencer Alexandra Malika Ndolo in a previous competition Pulse Live Kenya

Ndolo expressed her concerns about the negative perception of African countries being disorganized and unwilling to support high-level athletes, as she was protective of Africa's image on other continents.

"It’s time to be honest with myself & with the people around me. I have reached my limit. I hate to admit it, I hate to ask for help, but I feel I can no longer lie. Especially if those lies are protecting the system that should support me.

"I didn’t want to be the one feeding into the narrative of an African country being too unorganized or unwilling to support their high level athletes, as I am very protective of the way Africa is being perceived on other continents.

Kenyan Fencer Alexandra Malika Ndolo in a previous competition Pulse Live Kenya

Ndolo shared her personal experiences, disclosing that she had single-handedly organized and financed her fencing season, including training camps and competitions.

"So far I have organized & financed ALL of my fencing season. I have planned, booked & paid for every single training camp & competition. I have traveled to many competitions without my coach & not once taken a physio with me. For a fencer of my caliber this is not just unusually, it is unheard of.

"Despite this I have completely exhausted my recourses & built up a debt that is quite frankly threatening my existence. Contrary to the common Kenyan idea of people living in Europe I am not a rich muzungu that has bottomless pockets & can therefore be taken advantage off," she wrote.

Kenyan Fencer Alexandra Malika Ndolo Pulse Live Kenya

Ndolo expressed her frustration at the Kenyan Fencing Federation and the entire Kenyan sports system, accusing them of offering empty promises and mere words without taking tangible actions.

While admitting that publicly sharing her struggles was difficult, Ndolo emphasized that staying silent was now impacting her performance even more than any physical injury or emotional heartache ever had.

In a direct message to the Kenyan sports system, she called for genuine action to accompany their words if they truly desired to embrace her and embark together on the journey to Paris.

