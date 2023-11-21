The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  sports

CS Namwamba rewards Harambee Stars after thrashing Seychelles' Pirates 5-0

Denis Mwangi

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba announces Sh2.5 M reward after Harambee Stars beat Seychelles' Pirates

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba with Harambee Stars
Sports CS Ababu Namwamba with Harambee Stars

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has pledged a cash reward of Sh2.5 million to Harambee Stars after they beat Seychelles 5-0 in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers game on November 20, 2023.

CS Namwamba had earlier said that the national team would be rewarded Sh2.5 million for every match won.

Harambee Stars secured their biggest-ever World Cup qualifying win after Michael Olunga scored two goals, while Masoud Juma, Rooney Onyango, and Benson Omalla each scored one.

This places Kenya at number three in the group stages, three points behind leaders Gabon and Ivory Coast.

ADVERTISEMENT
Harambee Stars beat Seychelles' Pirates 5-0 during the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
Harambee Stars beat Seychelles' Pirates 5-0 during the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Harambee Stars beat Seychelles' Pirates 5-0 during the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Pulse Live Kenya

When flagging off the team at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, on November 15, CS Namwamba said the government would chatter a private aircraft to fly the team to the two crucial assignments in Gabon and Côte d'Ivoire where Seychelles hosted their game.

READ: Ababu Namwamba: How I made Sh425 million fortune

The recent win against Seychelles came days after Harambee Stars’ loss against Gabon.

Despite initially scoring, they were unable to maintain their lead, ultimately conceding two goals to Gabon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team's performance was criticized for a poor second half, with a lack of control and an inability to handle pressure when under attack.

The match highlighted the need for improvement in various areas, including defensive capabilities and maintaining composure during challenging moments.

Harambee Stars captain, Michael Olunga (left) and Ababu Namwamba (right) in Qatar.
Harambee Stars captain, Michael Olunga (left) and Ababu Namwamba (right) in Qatar. AFP
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto: How new Sh2.5 trillion loans by World Bank and IMF will be used

Ruto: How new Sh2.5 trillion loans by World Bank and IMF will be used

Deputy headteacher killed in chopper incident during distribution of KCSE exams

Deputy headteacher killed in chopper incident during distribution of KCSE exams

Western democracy not effective, try 'afro democracy' – Obasanjo

Western democracy not effective, try 'afro democracy' – Obasanjo

Daring driver foils robbery after delivering armed suspects to police

Daring driver foils robbery after delivering armed suspects to police

Ruto camp rattled by Uhuru's criticism as CS Kuria, Ichung'wa react

Ruto camp rattled by Uhuru's criticism as CS Kuria, Ichung'wa react

Why Energy CS Davis Chirchir was heckled in church as Ruto watched [Video]

Why Energy CS Davis Chirchir was heckled in church as Ruto watched [Video]

My mission is not to be re-elected - Ruto clarifies in Bomet

My mission is not to be re-elected - Ruto clarifies in Bomet

Kalonzo hosts Uhuru at his Mwingi home

Kalonzo hosts Uhuru at his Mwingi home

Blow to Oparanya as High Court gives nod to freeze his millions

Blow to Oparanya as High Court gives nod to freeze his millions

ADVERTISEMENT