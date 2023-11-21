CS Namwamba rewards Harambee Stars after thrashing Seychelles' Pirates 5-0

CS Namwamba had earlier said that the national team would be rewarded Sh2.5 million for every match won.

Harambee Stars secured their biggest-ever World Cup qualifying win after Michael Olunga scored two goals, while Masoud Juma, Rooney Onyango, and Benson Omalla each scored one.

This places Kenya at number three in the group stages, three points behind leaders Gabon and Ivory Coast.

When flagging off the team at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, on November 15, CS Namwamba said the government would chatter a private aircraft to fly the team to the two crucial assignments in Gabon and Côte d'Ivoire where Seychelles hosted their game.

The recent win against Seychelles came days after Harambee Stars’ loss against Gabon.

Despite initially scoring, they were unable to maintain their lead, ultimately conceding two goals to Gabon.

The team's performance was criticized for a poor second half, with a lack of control and an inability to handle pressure when under attack.

The match highlighted the need for improvement in various areas, including defensive capabilities and maintaining composure during challenging moments.