The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  sports

Kipchoge emotional while talking about the dark side of social media

Denis Mwangi

Eliud Kipchoge becomes emotional as he speaks on social media trolls & Kelvin Kiptum's death

Eliud Kipchoge during an interview with BBC Sport
Eliud Kipchoge during an interview with BBC Sport

Kenya's marathon legend, Eliud Kipchoge, has revealed the disturbing impact of social media harassment on his family and athletic performance.

In a recent interview with BBC Sport, from his Eldoret home, Kipchoge described the aftermath of fellow athlete Kelvin Kiptum's tragic death.

Kiptum's death in February saw him wrongfully implicated on social platforms.

Kiptum broke Kipchoge's marathon record in 2023 at the Chicago Marathon, clocking 2 hours and 35 seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT
BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 14: Eliud Kipchoge looks on during a press conference prior Berlin Marathon 2018 on September 14, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty Images)
BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 14: Eliud Kipchoge looks on during a press conference prior Berlin Marathon 2018 on September 14, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

A section of Kenyans on social media false pointed fingers at the athlete when news of Kiptum's death broke.

"The accusations online brought unnecessary fear to my family. It's something no one should experience," Kipchoge expressed.

These online threats escalated to a point where the safety of his family was questioned, forcing him to take heightened security measures.

"I had to ensure the safety of my children; their well-being is my priority," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This situation severely affected Kipchoge’s mental peace, contributing to his unusual 10th place finish at the Tokyo Marathon—a stark contrast to his usual podium finishes.

He said that prior to the marathon, he had not slept for almost three days.

Kipchoge also revealed that he was surprised to learn than some of his close friends entertained the rumours.

READ: Nike commissions Kipchoge bronze statue at its HQ & renames facility after him

"It was really painful for me to learn even from my own people, my training mates, those who I have contact with, and the bad words are coming from them," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, his mother in the village kept encouraging him to persevere.

Determined not to let the 2024 Tokyo Marathon experience deter his spirit, Kipchoge is gearing up for the 2024 Paris Olympics, focusing on clinching another gold medal.

Eliud Kipchoge
Eliud Kipchoge Eliud Kipchoge Pulse Live Kenya

He called for a crackdown on cyberbullying, emphasizing the role social media platforms play in athletes' lives.

"Platforms need to be more accountable. No one should endure what my family went through," Kipchoge stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the concern about his family's safety, the marathon legend said that he was not moved to enhance his own security because competing & training involves running in public.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Strategies and tips for successful online betting in Ethiopia

Strategies and tips for successful online betting in Ethiopia