Kipchoge emotional while talking about the dark side of social media

In a recent interview with BBC Sport, from his Eldoret home, Kipchoge described the aftermath of fellow athlete Kelvin Kiptum's tragic death.

Kiptum's death in February saw him wrongfully implicated on social platforms.

Kiptum broke Kipchoge's marathon record in 2023 at the Chicago Marathon, clocking 2 hours and 35 seconds.

A section of Kenyans on social media false pointed fingers at the athlete when news of Kiptum's death broke.

"The accusations online brought unnecessary fear to my family. It's something no one should experience," Kipchoge expressed.

These online threats escalated to a point where the safety of his family was questioned, forcing him to take heightened security measures.

"I had to ensure the safety of my children; their well-being is my priority," he added.

This situation severely affected Kipchoge’s mental peace, contributing to his unusual 10th place finish at the Tokyo Marathon—a stark contrast to his usual podium finishes.

He said that prior to the marathon, he had not slept for almost three days.

Kipchoge also revealed that he was surprised to learn than some of his close friends entertained the rumours.

"It was really painful for me to learn even from my own people, my training mates, those who I have contact with, and the bad words are coming from them," he added.

However, his mother in the village kept encouraging him to persevere.

Determined not to let the 2024 Tokyo Marathon experience deter his spirit, Kipchoge is gearing up for the 2024 Paris Olympics, focusing on clinching another gold medal.

He called for a crackdown on cyberbullying, emphasizing the role social media platforms play in athletes' lives.

"Platforms need to be more accountable. No one should endure what my family went through," Kipchoge stated.

