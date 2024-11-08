The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ex-football coach fined Sh90M or 110 years, in addition to life imprisonment

Denis Mwangi

Peter Muriithi was sentenced to life in prison and in addition, he was fined Sh90 million or 110 years in default

A person kicking a soccer ball

A former football coach, Peter Muriithi, has been sentenced to life imprisonment after being convicted of defiling young boys under his care.

The sentencing was handed down by Kilifi Principal Magistrate Ivy Wasike on November 8.

In addition to the life sentence, Muriithi was fined Sh90 million or an additional 110 years in prison for possession of child pornography.

The court found him guilty of trafficking in persons for sexual exploitation.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution presented evidence detailing how Muriithi, who managed a football team of underage players, would recruit young boys and offer financial support to their families to silence them.

A person kicking a soccer ball Pulse Live Kenya

The heinous acts were committed between 2022 and 2023 in the Mwembe Tayari area of Malindi sub-county.

The conviction and sentencing mark a significant victory in the fight against child sexual abuse.

The case highlights the importance of reporting such crimes and the need for stringent measures to protect children.

The accused has 14 days to appeal the verdict.

Kenya has established a comprehensive legal framework aimed at protecting minors from sexual offences, primarily governed by the Sexual Offences Act, No. 3 of 2006.

This legislation outlines various sexual offences and stipulates the legal implications for those who exploit minors sexually.

In Kenya, the minimum age of consent for sexual activity is set at 18 years. This means that any sexual act involving a person below this age is classified as defilement, which is treated as a strict liability offence.

The law does not recognise the concept of consent when it comes to minors; therefore, even if a minor appears to consent to sexual activity, such acts are deemed illegal.

A judge's gavel.boonchai wedmakawand/Getty Images
A judge's gavel.boonchai wedmakawand/Getty Images Business Insider USA
  • The penalties for defilement vary based on the age of the victim:
  • Children aged 11 years and below: Life imprisonment.
  • Children aged 12 to 15 years: A minimum of 20 years imprisonment.
  • Children aged 16 to 18 years: A minimum of 15 years imprisonment
This stringent approach aims to deter potential offenders and protect vulnerable children from exploitation.

Kenyan courts have consistently upheld the principle that minors cannot consent to sexual activities.

For instance, in notable cases like Bonu vs. Republic (2010) and Republic vs. Stephen Irungu Mutire (2011), it was affirmed that any sexual intercourse with individuals under 18 constitutes an offence, regardless of any perceived consent.

However, there are ongoing discussions about how these laws apply to consensual relationships among adolescents close in age.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

U.S. presses Ruto over abductions in phone call with Secretary Blinken [Details]

DP Kindiki flies out for 1st time in 2 years on special assignment by Ruto

Lang’ata murder: DCI makes new discovery after tracking driver, AirBnB host

Treasury CS: What Trump presidency means for Kenya-U.S. economic relations

Ruto praises Trump’s leadership in congratulations message

Soipan Tuya mourns brother: What we know about his death, burial

Only 2 U.S. presidents have returned to White House after 1st term ejection

Transformative journey of Donald Trump in pictures

New footage links Eastleigh murder suspect to another victim as count increases

