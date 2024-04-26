The sports category has moved to a new website.

Interesting facts you didn't know about basketball team Uhuru Kenyatta supports

Denis Mwangi

Recently, former President Uhuru Kenyatta was seen at a Boston Celtics game, highlighting not just his interest in basketball, but also the global appeal of this iconic NBA team.

The photo shared by Wapi Pay founder Eddie Ndichu who met Kenyatta at the Bolton Celtics vs Miami Heats game on April 24.

The Celtics, known for their rich history and substantial influence in the world of basketball, have always been a beacon of excellence in the NBA.

Former President Kenyatta's attendance at the game comes at a time when the Celtics are continuing to make headlines with their performance in the 2024 playoffs.

Let see some fascinating facts about the Boston Celtics. From their record-breaking achievements to the legendary players who have walked through their doors.

Al Horford of the Boston Celtics after making a three-point basket against the New York Knicks during the second quarter at TD Garden in Boston.Winslow Townson/Getty Images
Founded in 1946, the Boston Celtics are one of the original eight teams of the NBA and have played their home games at the famed TD Garden.

They are renowned for their rich history and numerous contributions to basketball.

The Celtics hold the impressive record for the most NBA Championships, tied at 17 titles with LA Lakers.

This includes an unprecedented streak of eight consecutive championships from 1959 to 1966, showcasing their dominance during that era.

READ: President Ruto welcomes NBA's new office in Nairobi [Photos & Video]

The Celtics have a historic rivalry with the Los Angeles Lakers, which is one of the most well-known in the sport.

This rivalry has featured numerous memorable matchups that have often defined NBA seasons.

The Celtics have been home to some of basketball's most legendary players, including Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and Paul Pierce.

These players have left an indelible mark on the sport and continue to inspire future generations.

Boston Celtics beat Miami Heat in Game 7 to set up NBA Finals clash against Golden State Warriors
Boston Celtics beat Miami Heat in Game 7 to set up NBA Finals clash against Golden State Warriors Pulse Nigeria

Red Auerbach, one of the most famous coaches in NBA history, led the Celtics to nine of their championships.

His strategies and leadership have had a lasting impact on the team and the league.

The team's logo, featuring a leprechaun spinning a basketball, was designed by Zang Auerbach, the brother of coach Red Auerbach.

It has become an iconic symbol of the franchise.

Reflecting their storied history, the Celtics have retired several jersey numbers in honor of their legendary players, including #6 for Bill Russell, #33 for Larry Bird, and #34 for Paul Pierce.

Inspired by the warm-up jackets worn by the franchise's dominant squads of the 1980s, the Boston Celtics Earned Edition uniforms feature the team's classic green base with gold accents and a white trim.
The Celtics were the first NBA franchise to draft a black player, breaking the colour barrier in 1950 by signing Chuck Cooper.

For over 50 years, the Celtics have been represented by their mascot, Lucky the Leprechaun, a unique and enduring symbol of the franchise's heritage and fan-focused culture.

Boston Celtics Mascot Lucky the Leprechaun
