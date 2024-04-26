Interesting facts you didn't know about basketball team Uhuru Kenyatta supports

The Celtics, known for their rich history and substantial influence in the world of basketball, have always been a beacon of excellence in the NBA.

Former President Kenyatta's attendance at the game comes at a time when the Celtics are continuing to make headlines with their performance in the 2024 playoffs.

Let see some fascinating facts about the Boston Celtics. From their record-breaking achievements to the legendary players who have walked through their doors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Business Insider USA

Interesting about Boston Celtics basketball team that Uhuru Kenyatta supports

Historic Beginnings

Founded in 1946, the Boston Celtics are one of the original eight teams of the NBA and have played their home games at the famed TD Garden.

They are renowned for their rich history and numerous contributions to basketball.

ADVERTISEMENT

Championship Pedigree

The Celtics hold the impressive record for the most NBA Championships, tied at 17 titles with LA Lakers.

This includes an unprecedented streak of eight consecutive championships from 1959 to 1966, showcasing their dominance during that era.

Iconic Rivalries

ADVERTISEMENT

The Celtics have a historic rivalry with the Los Angeles Lakers, which is one of the most well-known in the sport.

This rivalry has featured numerous memorable matchups that have often defined NBA seasons.

Legendary players

The Celtics have been home to some of basketball's most legendary players, including Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and Paul Pierce.

These players have left an indelible mark on the sport and continue to inspire future generations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Coaching Greatness

Red Auerbach, one of the most famous coaches in NBA history, led the Celtics to nine of their championships.

His strategies and leadership have had a lasting impact on the team and the league.

Cultural Symbol

ADVERTISEMENT

The team's logo, featuring a leprechaun spinning a basketball, was designed by Zang Auerbach, the brother of coach Red Auerbach.

It has become an iconic symbol of the franchise.

Retired Numbers

Reflecting their storied history, the Celtics have retired several jersey numbers in honor of their legendary players, including #6 for Bill Russell, #33 for Larry Bird, and #34 for Paul Pierce.

BusinessInsider

ADVERTISEMENT

Pioneering Moves

The Celtics were the first NBA franchise to draft a black player, breaking the colour barrier in 1950 by signing Chuck Cooper.

Mascot tradition

For over 50 years, the Celtics have been represented by their mascot, Lucky the Leprechaun, a unique and enduring symbol of the franchise's heritage and fan-focused culture.