Meteorological Department issues alert for WRC Safari Rally fans & drivers

This event is the third round of the FIA World Rally Championship and is expected to be test of endurance for both participants and spectators.

As Kenyans look forward to the action, the Kenya Meteorological Department has issued an alert for potential rainfall over the rally weekend.

The department has advised participants and spectators to be prepared for intermittent sunny intervals amidst the rain.

A WRC Safari Rally 2024 participant zooms past Pulse Live Kenya

This comes after different parts of the country witnessed very heavy rainfall.

"Participants & spectators at the Naivasha WRC Safari Rally 2024 should be prepared for potential rainfall over the weekend, with intermittent sunny intervals likely.

"Keep an eye on the weather forecast and packing accordingly will ensure a smooth experience despite the rain," a statement from the Kenya Meteorological Department said.

This adds an extra layer of unpredictability to the rally, emphasizing the importance of keeping an eye on the weather forecast and packing accordingly.

Renowned for its unpredictable weather, the Kenyan leg of the WRC Safari Rally takes drivers through some of Africa's most untamed landscapes.

The course will challenge competitors with its mix of mud, rocks, sand, and daunting water crossings, making it a true adventure.

This year, the rally has attracted a remarkable lineup of 29 entries, featuring top contenders from across the globe, ready to take on the demanding Kenyan terrains​.

Drivers like Frenchman Adrien Fourmax of M-Sport Ford and Thierry Neuville, the championship leader from the Hyundai Shell Mobis team, have expressed their excitement and readiness to tackle the distinctive climate and landscapes of Kenya.

The Safari Rally is not just a motorsport event; it's a significant economic booster for Kenya, expected to inject Sh7 billion into the economy.

With over 300 rally personnel, including foreign drivers and teams, and a large number of journalists and rally enthusiasts descending on Naivasha, the event is set to be a memorable one.