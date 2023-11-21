The sports category has moved to a new website.

Man City legend to visit Kenya after Nairobi tops global competition

Amos Robi

Nairobi is gearing up to welcome a football legend from the English Premier League side Manchester City, following the triumph of a local organization named Tackle in the Water Heroes Academy Project 2023.

The announcement came after Tackle emerged as the winner of the prestigious campaign, showcasing Nairobi's commitment to addressing water challenges through innovative initiatives.

Expressing her excitement about Nairobi's achievement, Laura Brooks, the Regional Programme Manager for Tackle, stated the victory is a testament of the job of young leaders at Tackle.

“We’re absolutely delighted to have won this year’s Water Heroes Academy campaign – thanks to everyone who voted for Nairobi!

"This means so much to the Young Leaders from Tackle and is a testament to the amazing work they are doing with Xylem to improve sanitation in Kibera and to end period inequality,” she noted.

The Water Heroes Academy Project 2023 focuses on recognizing and addressing water challenges globally, employing football as a powerful tool for community engagement.

In Nairobi, young leaders associated with Tackle are using football to raise awareness about water-related issues and educate girls on maintaining proper sanitation and hygiene, especially during their menstrual cycles.

Reflecting on the impact of the project, young leader Pauline highlighted the importance of water in various aspects of life.

“Water is at the root of everything. Every time a girl is experiencing her menses, she needs water to drink and to clean herself. Through the project, we have educated society on many ways of treating water – whether through re-use, for cleaning purposes, or disposal,” she said.

An aerial view of Kibera slums
An aerial view of Kibera slums

The competition, which saw participation from countries such as the United States, India, the Philippines, and Colombia, aims to use football as a catalyst for positive change in communities worldwide, tackling water challenges along the way.

The victorious group from Nairobi can anticipate an exclusive visit from Manchester City, featuring a legendary player and specialized training from the club's coaches on both football skills and water education.

The recognition comes with valuable rewards, including funds, training kits, and additional support from the project sponsors, providing the local organization with the means to further its impactful initiatives in the community.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

