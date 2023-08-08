Watch: Ronaldo’s influence stretches into church as pastor performs ‘Siuuu’ celebration

When Cristiano Ronaldo agreed to join Al-Nassr of the Saudi Pro League, most experts agreed he had enough left in the tank to keep playing at the highest level. But even Ronaldo — one of the most competitive and ego-driven soccer players of his generation — decided to take the heaping pile of money offered to him by the Saudis.The specifics of the deal were eye-popping: Ronaldo would receive 200 million euros a year through both soccer salary and sponsorship deals, starting in January 2023 and running until 2025.Used to scoring at will throughout his career, Ronaldo struggled bit in an Al-Nassr uniform, registering 14 goals and two assists in 16 games. While not shabby by normal standards, it's a far cry from his world-conquering peak, especially considering the lighter competition.But clearly the Ronaldo precedent was enough to convince other superstars to join the Saudi Pro League, such as...

