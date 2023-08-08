A TikTok video shared by the Christ Cosmopolitan Incorporated church showed their pastor using Ronaldo as a reference in his sermon.
Watch: Ronaldo’s influence stretches into church as pastor performs ‘Siuuu’ celebration
A pastor and his congregation have gone viral on social media after mimicking Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous ‘Siuuuuu’ celebration in church.
“When your team is down, you’re like this,” the pastor said, bowing to demonstrate exactly what he was preaching.
“But the moment Ronaldo – your Christian Ronaldo, your Holy Ghost Ronaldo – scores a goal, Siuuuuuu!” he said before hitting the Portugal captain’s celebration.
Ronaldo adopted his ‘Siuuu’ celebration while at Real Madrid and it has now become a popular celebration among millennials.
In an interview with YouTube channel Soccer.com in 2019, the Portugal international said the celebration came to him naturally.
“It was when we were playing Chelsea in the USA [a 3-0 win over José Mourinho’s side in August 2013] and I really don’t know how it came about,” Ronaldo said.
“I scored and it just came out. It was completely natural to be honest. Afterwards, I realized I enjoyed it and started to do it more often. I saw that the fans liked it and that they’d remember it so I carried on doing it.”
In a separate interview, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner explained: "I started to say ‘si’, it’s like ‘yes’, when I was in Real Madrid.
"I just scored the goal and it just came out. It was just natural, to be honest. Since that, I started to do it more often and I feel like the supporters and the fans see it and they’re like ‘Cristiano, siiiiiiuuuu’.
"I’m like ‘wow! People are reminded of me because of it!’ So it’s good, and I’ll continue doing it like that."
Ronaldo still does the ‘Siuuu’ whenever he scores for his current club Al Nassr.
