Shatta Bway regrets getting VIP ticket for Harambee Stars match against SS Bright Stars

Shatta, while driving back home after the match, lashed out at the national team, criticising their approach against South Sudan, who emerged victorious with a 1-0 win.

Shatta first openly expressed his regret for purchasing a VIP ticket, which was priced at Sh500, while the terrace tickets were available at Sh200.

Radio Citizen Presenter Shatta Bway Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

"Harambee, hadi nimebuy ticket ya VIP kuwasupport. Ati sasa nyinyi mnaona mnacheza ball ya juu na South Sudan?

"[Harambee, I even bought a VIP ticket to support you. So you wanted to play air balls against South Sudan?]" Shatta inquired.

While still expressing his frustration, Shatta passionately argued that Harambee Stars should have employed a ground-based playing strategy, considering that the South Sudanese players had a height advantage.

According to him, this was something that should have been common sense.

Shatta then went on to dismiss Harambee's win against Qatar, suggesting it was purely a stroke of luck. Kenya had defeated Qatar 2-1 in a previous match.

ADVERTISEMENT

AFP

He concluded by emphasising his disappointment, stating that it made no sense to gather people to attend the match at Kasarani only to reward the fans with a loss.

Social media reactions

Bonnie mash Bro wasudi ni wanoma futaa na bakiii ...😂

teddy Shida ya maongo mingi mnaacha matalanta mitaani.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jose Carmago Match fixers hao.. Hadi Tz ni wanoma kuliko ako kateam mbali sana.

94K Rosh Wacha ni support Harambee starlets na wiyetaa girls 😂

crazy Kenyan Mi hadi nililipia mabeshte wangu watatu vip tickets. only to get disappointments.

Titus Jonns Game inaeza isha in a lose, draw ama win, pia wewe kama fan uko down!

ADVERTISEMENT

Plata O plomo Wamekuwa watu wa mbwembwe,hadi wako na Fellaini.

Ruto promotes Harambee Stars match

President William Ruto issued a passionate appeal to the Kenyan citizens, urging them to come out in full force and rally behind the national football team at Kasarani.

President William Ruto during a meeting at State House, Nairobi on July 21, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

"As you are all aware, today at 4pm, Harambee Stars will be playing against South Sudan. I want to ask all Kenyans to show up at 4pm to cheer our champions, the Harambee Stars," said the president," Ruto said.

ADVERTISEMENT