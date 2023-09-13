The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Shatta Bway regrets getting VIP ticket for Harambee Stars match against SS Bright Stars

Fabian Simiyu

Shatta Bway expressed his opinion that Harambee Stars disappointed the fans who attended the match at Kasarani.

A collage of a Harambee Stars match against South Sudan and Radio Citizen presenter Shatta Bway

Radio Citizen presenter Shatta Bway couldn't hide his disappointment after attending a Harambee Stars match on September 12, only for the national team to lose.

Shatta, while driving back home after the match, lashed out at the national team, criticising their approach against South Sudan, who emerged victorious with a 1-0 win.

Shatta first openly expressed his regret for purchasing a VIP ticket, which was priced at Sh500, while the terrace tickets were available at Sh200.

"Harambee, hadi nimebuy ticket ya VIP kuwasupport. Ati sasa nyinyi mnaona mnacheza ball ya juu na South Sudan?

"[Harambee, I even bought a VIP ticket to support you. So you wanted to play air balls against South Sudan?]" Shatta inquired.

While still expressing his frustration, Shatta passionately argued that Harambee Stars should have employed a ground-based playing strategy, considering that the South Sudanese players had a height advantage.

According to him, this was something that should have been common sense.

Shatta then went on to dismiss Harambee's win against Qatar, suggesting it was purely a stroke of luck. Kenya had defeated Qatar 2-1 in a previous match.

He concluded by emphasising his disappointment, stating that it made no sense to gather people to attend the match at Kasarani only to reward the fans with a loss.

Bonnie mash Bro wasudi ni wanoma futaa na bakiii ...😂

teddy Shida ya maongo mingi mnaacha matalanta mitaani.

Jose Carmago Match fixers hao.. Hadi Tz ni wanoma kuliko ako kateam mbali sana.

94K Rosh Wacha ni support Harambee starlets na wiyetaa girls 😂

READ: Only 9 days left to vote for Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 nominees

crazy Kenyan Mi hadi nililipia mabeshte wangu watatu vip tickets. only to get disappointments.

Titus Jonns Game inaeza isha in a lose, draw ama win, pia wewe kama fan uko down!

Plata O plomo Wamekuwa watu wa mbwembwe,hadi wako na Fellaini.

President William Ruto issued a passionate appeal to the Kenyan citizens, urging them to come out in full force and rally behind the national football team at Kasarani.

"As you are all aware, today at 4pm, Harambee Stars will be playing against South Sudan. I want to ask all Kenyans to show up at 4pm to cheer our champions, the Harambee Stars," said the president," Ruto said.

Despite Ruto's appeal to Kenyans on September 12, there were still noticeable empty seats in the stadium, and online, some humorously suggested that Kenyans had left those seats for visiting fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

