A student has tested positive for Covid-19 in Kakamega County.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya announced the status of the student on Thursday afternoon.

The 19-year-old student is said to have travelled from London, United Kingdom which is also hard hit by the deadly coronavirus.

Members of the County Assembly are among other four people who have been put on a 14-day self-quarantine.

CoG Chair Wycliffe Oparanya during meeting with Controller of Budget (Twitter)

Quarantine for MPs

Elsewhere, South Imenti MP Kathuri Murungi suggested that all members of the National Assembly to go into quarantine, arguing they interacted with MPs who jetted back from the UK.

Murungi recounted how several MPs jetted back from the UK and went straight to the National Assembly and interacted with colleagues.

According to the MP, after remembering his interactions with colleagues in Parliament, he decided to go for voluntary Covid-19 tests.

Coronavirus test kits David Ryder/Reuters

“It was agreed that I should be put under compulsory isolation at the Aga Khan Hospital since I had confirmed to them that I had interacted with Members of Parliament who had arrived from the UK," he revealed.

More than three billion people around the world are living under lock down as governments step up efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic which has left at least 21,000 people dead.