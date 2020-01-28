A suspected Coronavirus patient has been quarantined at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Reports have indicated that the patient was admitted at KNH after arriving at JKIA from Guangzhou on Tuesday morning.

KNH Communication Manager Hezekiel Gikambi confirmed the incident saying the patient was a student who had arrived in the country from China.

Reports by a local daily on Tuesday indicated that 3 Chinese nationals had been isolated in Kiambu County with suspected symptoms of the deadly virus.

A patient in quarantine

Other suspected cases

The site where the three Chinese nationals were confined was immediately concealed with red tape and restricted from visits.

Notably, the Kiambu case has, however, not been confirmed to be Coronavirus

Isolation protects other people from an infectious person's respiratory secretions by creating a safe barrier, according to infectious disease experts.

Coronavirus, patients are put in a negative pressure room, with the door closed.

These special isolation rooms control air flow to prevent germs from escaping into the rest of the hospital or outside.