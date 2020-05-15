The county government of Lamu has imposed a ban on swimming in the Indian Ocean as a measure against the spread of Coronavirus.

The measure was introduced following concerns over social distancing violations that have been observed over time.

County Commissioner Irungu Macharia conveyed that the measure would be critical to ensure that children are protected from the infections.

Swimming banned in the Indian Ocean

"We’re alert to ensure people observe all directives by the government to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Beginning this week, we will be arresting people without face masks in public places. We will also arrest the parents whose children are found to be swimming on the shores of the Indian Ocean across Lamu.

"Swimming breaches social distancing. People don’t also wear face masks while swimming. Most of the children we’ve spotted swimming always do so in groups. The situation puts them at risk of contracting Covid-19. People should stay at home," he explained.

