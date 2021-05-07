The only classes that will re-open on May 10th - CS Magoha

In a press conference from the Starehe Boys' Centre, CS Magoha clarified that the students who will be reporting back are those in PP1, PP2, Grade 1, Grade 2 and Grade 3, Standard 5, Standard 6 and Standard 7, Form 1, Form 2 and Form 3.

"For the avoidance of doubt, this means that Grade 4 learners shall remain home until the 26th of July, 2021 when the new academic year shall commence," the CS stated.

He went on to threaten to revoke the licenses of any school administrators who may seek to have Grade 4 parents pay schools fees for the pupils in Grade 4.

Prof. Magoha further asked the involved parents not to fall for such traps, including those whose children attend private schools.

"Private school owners were present at the stakeholder's meeting, including the international schools owners, so there isn't a special child for the President.