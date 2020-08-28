Deputy President William Ruto has admitted that there is a big problem in Jubilee Party where he serves as the Deputy Party Leader.

In an interview with Citizen TV's Joe Ageyo, DP Ruto explained that their party has been hijacked by busybodies, conmen and brokers, like David Murathe (Jubilee’s Vice-Chairperson) who are now running the Party as private property.

“Jubilee is not functioning as a party we have a problem; we have a challenge in the Party because President Uhuru Kenyatta and I and many other people worked tirelessly to put together a national Political party. We folded about 12 political parties to form Jubilee.It was our position then with President Uhuru Kenyatta that we have a party that is National, where every Kenyan from every corner will feel at home.

"Unfortunately, and this is tragic, the party has been hijacked by busybodies, conmen and brokers Like Murathe and company. People who have no clue on our philosophy, they were nowhere, we appointed them to those positions as caretakers but unfortunately have hijacked the party and they are now running it in a way that is unbelievable. Their word has become the party position," the DP stated.

Deputy President William Ruto and Citizen TV's Joe Ageyo

Optimistic about Jubilee's Future

DP Ruto mentioned that he was still optimistic that there is a chance and possibility to sort out issues affecting the Jubilee Party before exploring other options.

“I haven’t thrown my hands in the air, I still believe there is a chance and possibility to sort out our issues in Jubilee, because the kind of investment we have put in there, it will be tragic if we were to lose Jubilee. it’s just a realistic situation… but if it becomes completely hopeless and Jubilee is hijacked by this brokers, waswahili wanasema kuvunjika kwa Mwiko si mwisho wa kupika, Kupika lazima, so will make that decision as Jubilee Members at that point, if they succeed in what they are saying they will deny us an opportunity or they will make sure there is not fielding of candidate…” added the DP.

The DP also pointed out that; “Admittedly there is a problem in the party, the same virus that infected KANU and eventually killed it has now come to Jubilee, unfortunately.The mistake KANU did was to kick out so many people until one day they discovered there were so many people outside, and those who were outside ganged up and that is how KANU went into oblivion.”

Deputy President William Ruto

2010 Constitution

Asked for his views on the calls to amend the 2010 Constitution, the Deputy President said that he is not aware of what is being amended in the constitution.

“First I don’t know what is being amended…To the best of my knowledge, the push to amend the constitution is being pushed by leaders, not by the people. The people at this moment and time are concerned about their Jobs, they have lost jobs, livelihoods, about what they will eat, about this Corona. That’s the concern of many people…this thing about changing the constitution is very weird.”