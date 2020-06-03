Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has sensationally claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta presided over the Jubilee MPs PG meeting with three guns placed on the table.

Barasa, a card carrying member of DP William Ruto's political camp popularly known as Tanga Tanga, defended the DP's allies for their silence saying the environment was hostile.

He added that President Kenyatta, who chaired the meeting, declined to listen to the grievances from the Tanga Tanga camp.

"The meeting went on with three AK 47 on the table, nonetheless we tried to lift our hands up but the chairman gave us a blind eye...," Barasa stated.

The outspoken MP was responding to renowned political analyst Prof Makau Mutua who hit out against the Ruto camp for allegedly keeping quiet as President Kenyatta went for their colleagues.

"I thought Jubilee rebel MPs — Moses Kuria, Ndindi Nyoro, Alice Wahome, Didmus Barasa, Kimani Ichung'wa, and Kimani Ngunjiri — would CONFRONT Uhuru Kenyatta today at State House and shoot down his PURGE in the National Assembly! Midomo tu," Mutua chided the MPs.

President Kenyatta's PG meeting was reported to have lasted about 30 minutes after which Majority Chief Whip Benjamin Washiali and his deputy Cecily Mbarire were removed from their positions.

The two were replaced by Navahkholo MP Emmanuel Wanga and Imenti North MP Maoka More respectively.