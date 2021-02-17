The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has questioned former Governor Mike Sonko's health condition despite a medical report submitted by his doctors.

In submissions made to Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti on Tuesday, special prosecutor Ali Taib suggested that the politician's illness and admission in Hospital may be a gimmick.

Senior Counsel Taib challenged the former Governor's hospital admission after he failed to appear in court for a hearing of his Sh10 million corruption case.

The prosecutor went on to ask the court to grant orders for an independent medical examination by government doctors.

"These are nothing more than shenanigans by Sonko to seek to derail the hearing of this case. He seeks to not only do so by filing multiple applications but by also absconding court attendance," he argued.

He further sought to have the court issue a warrant of arrest for Mr Sonko. An application which was challenged by Sonko's lawyers who stated that their client is still in custody.

The court drama comes just a day after a Kiambu court ordered to have Sonko return for hearings after he has been discharged from hospital.