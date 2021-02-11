Former Nairobi Governor is still admitted at the Nairobi Hospital, his lawyers have confirmed.

The former Governor was on February 9, rushed to the private hospital after allegedly experiencing a severe stomach ache.

His lawyers have now revealed that Sonko is experiencing other conditions which have now prevented him from attending further court hearings.

In addition, the lawyers have disclosed that the former Governor is under heavy police protection even at the hospital.

"I do not have good news as my client is still admitted to Nairobi Hospital because of cardiac problems, high blood pressure among other conditions," lawyer John Khaminwa told an anti-corruption court on Wednesday.

The Jubilee politician was released on Sh300,000 cash bail after a hearing of his terrorism case by a Kiambu court.

During the bail ruling, Sonko was accompanied by medics and seemed to be in excruciating pain during the Tuesday court appearance.

He was rushed back to the Nairobi Hospital after the ruling.