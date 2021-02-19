Boniface Mwangi on Friday revealed to his followers that he had been blocked by both Deputy President William Ruto and COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli.

The activist disclosed that the two national leaders had blocked him from messaging or viewing activity on their Twitter handles.

He explained that differences in opinion are to blame for the action against him.

Mr Mwangi suggested that DP Ruto may not be willing to hear what he termed as "the truth".

The activist added that the DP had gone as far as to institute a court case against him.

He went on to make a pass at the COTU SG claiming that the trade unionist may not be genuine in his efforts to fight for workers' rights.