A multi-agency team including detectives from the DCI arrested three suspects who were ferrying explosives.

Moses Koite (26), Patrick Ng'ang'a (36) and a foreign national aged Sadic Harabe Sadic (26) was arrested in the vehicle.

In a tweet on Friday, the DCI confirmed the incident which occurred at Maili Tisa along the Namanga-Nairobi highway.

"Explosive Materials including 17 rolls of detonating codes and one packet containing 100 pieces of supreme detonators have been recovered by a Multi-Agency team of officers," the statement reads in part.

File Image: IED explosives

Investigations

The DCI statement read: "Three suspects namely Moses Koite aged 26 years who was driving a motor vehicle registration number KBM 880 U, a Toyota Noah."

"Patrick Ng'ang'a aged 36 years and Sadic Harabe Sadic a foreign national aged 26 years were arrested ferrying the explosives near Maili Tisa trading centre along Namanga- Nairobi highway," it continued.

The suspects are in custody pending further investigations on the matter ongoing.