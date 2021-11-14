Tim Wanyonyi officially launches Nairobi gubernatorial bid

For the last 15 years, Wanyonyi has served Nairobi, first as a nominated councillor between 2007 and 2013 and then as a Member of Parliament for Westlands Constituency since 2013.

"Ladies and gentlemen, thank you all for your everyday contribution to making our County and the entire Nation functional. Together we shall make Nairobi a SMART CITY," read Wanyonyi's speech in part.

The advocate of the High Court further expressed his slogan. "Having served in Nairobi County for a total of FIFTEEN YEARS, I am well aware of what residents of Nairobi require and I WILL FIX IT! TUCHANGAMKE. TUBADILISHE!"

Wanonyi said he offers fresh leadership that will revolutionize the county which he decried has over the years suffered the consequences of failed leadership.

“I know I have a big dream for Nairobi and I want to change the city and position it to be a global leader.

We would like to position Nairobi as a smart city meaning that Nairobi should be performing under ICT because we must move away from doing things in a very traditional way and start digitalising the functions of Nairobi.”

He added that: “We must also position Nairobi as the business hub for this region because Nairobi has been a leader in Eastern and Central Africa region for a long time but our leadership has been going down."