Did Rev Natasha rent most expensive billboard in the world?

Reverend Natasha shared photos of multiple billboards bearing posters containing details of her US tour.

However, questions have been raised over the authenticity of a billboard photo she shared bearing a poster of her tour on the New York Times Square.

Pulse Live obtained a copy of the unedited billboard and spoke to Emiphas Muchangi, a graphics expert who broke down the photo.

Pulse Live Kenya

“If you inspect the details in both pictures, they are exactly the same apart from Natasha’s poster.

“Both the red car and the man taking photos on the bottom left are at the exact same spot. What are the chances that such a moment can be captured twice yet years apart?” he explained.

Fake billboard for as little as Sh1,000

A research on billboard photo manipulations revealed that there are experts who have made it a business to create false billboards.

According to one of the experts on Fiverr who offered to modify the same exact photo that was used in Natasha’s post, the person offered to do it for as low as Sh1,000.

“I will digitally add your image (or logo) and slogans in the billboard of this video filmed in the world famous Times Square, New York, in astonishing high quality, one of the most famous billboards in the world,” his profile read.

Having your billboard on New York Times Square is a major achievement for many celebrities because of its popularity as one of the world's most visited tourist attractions, drawing an estimated 50 million visitors annually.

The photo shared by the Oracle General Overseer shows her poster on the largest billboard in Times Square which is located at the Marriott Marquis hotel.

As the largest billboard, renting it cost over Sh250 million a month and is eight storeys high.

During the billboard's launch in 2014, Google paid more that Sh250 million monthly for one year.