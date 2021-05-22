The Communications Authority of Kenya on Friday night held its 4th edition of the KUZA Broadcasting Awards; as it kicked off the People’s Choice SMS voting platform that enabled audiences to vote for their preferred broadcaster.
TV 47 Shines in Kuza Awards [Full list of winners ]
Royal Media Services Citizen TV clinches Favorite TV
The annual event seeks to recognize and reward excellence in the broadcasting industry with this year’s theme “Preserving our Cultural Heritage through Broadcasting: Kenya a Heritage of Splendour.”
The authority also introduced three new categories.
The Patriotic Award category, to celebrate all broadcasters who have demonstrated patriotism and made a positive impact in disseminating information and implementing the Authority and Government’s directives on the raging COVID-19 pandemic.
The Upcoming Broadcaster Award, to celebrate new broadcasters that have, through their programing, displayed compliance and adherence to regulatory requirements within the last three years.
The Copyright Award which is meant to enhance broadcasters’ compliance with copyright and Intellectual Property regulatory requirements.
Full list of Winners and Runners-Up
Favorite TV
1. Citizen TV (Winner)
2. KTN Home
3. Switch TV
Most Trusted TV Station for News
1. Citizen TV (Winner)
2. KTN News
3. NTV
Favorite Radio Stations
1. Radio Maisha (Winner)
2. Radio Citizen
3. Musyi FM
Most Trusted Radio Station for News
1. Radio Maisha (Winner)
2. Radio Citizen
3. Musyi FM
Favourite PAY TV
1.GOTV Kenya Ltd (Winner)
2. Multichoice Kenya Ltd
3. Startimes Media Kenya Ltd
Upcoming broadcaster award
1. Switch TV
2. TV47 (Winner)
Golden certificate of appreciation to be issued for educational content aired (In All Counties)
English Service KBC
Radio Taifa KBC
Local Children Programming TV
1.Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development - Edu TV (Winner)
2. Royal Media Services - Citizen TV
3. Tamaz Communications Limited - Horizon TV
Local Children Programming Radio
1. Lubao Frequency Modulation Limited - Lubao FM (Winner)
2. Royal Media Services
Local Content Award FTA TV- Overall Local Content quota
1.Royal Media Services Limited - Inooro TV (Winner)
2. TV Africa Holdings Limited - Kameme TV
3. Everest Production Corporation Kenya Limited - Ebru TV
Local Content Subscription Broadcasting Services Award
1.Multichoice Kenya Limited (Winner)
2. Royal Media Services - Viusasa
3. Startimes Kenya Limited
Copyright Award TV
Christ Is The Answer Ministries - Hope TV
2. TV47 Limited - TV 47
3. Aviation FM Limited - Aviation TV
Copyright Award Radio
1. Christ Is The Answer Ministries - Hope FM (Winner)
2. Nairobi Aviation College - Aviation FM
Regulatory award category
TV47 (Winner)
GBS TV
Hope TV
Switch TV Limited
Compliance Award Free-to-Air Radio
Hope FM
Compliance Award Community Radio
Aviation FM
Compliance Subscription Broadcasting Service Provider
GOTV
Compliance Award Broadcast Signal Distributor
GOTV
