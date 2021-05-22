TV 47 Shines in Kuza Awards [Full list of winners ]

The annual event seeks to recognize and reward excellence in the broadcasting industry with this year’s theme “Preserving our Cultural Heritage through Broadcasting: Kenya a Heritage of Splendour.”

The authority also introduced three new categories.

The Patriotic Award category, to celebrate all broadcasters who have demonstrated patriotism and made a positive impact in disseminating information and implementing the Authority and Government’s directives on the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

The Upcoming Broadcaster Award, to celebrate new broadcasters that have, through their programing, displayed compliance and adherence to regulatory requirements within the last three years.

The Copyright Award which is meant to enhance broadcasters’ compliance with copyright and Intellectual Property regulatory requirements.

Full list of Winners and Runners-Up

Favorite TV

1. Citizen TV (Winner)

2. KTN Home

3. Switch TV

Most Trusted TV Station for News

1. Citizen TV (Winner)

2. KTN News

3. NTV

Favorite Radio Stations

1. Radio Maisha (Winner)

2. Radio Citizen

3. Musyi FM

Most Trusted Radio Station for News

1. Radio Maisha (Winner)

2. Radio Citizen

3. Musyi FM

Favourite PAY TV

1.GOTV Kenya Ltd (Winner)

2. Multichoice Kenya Ltd

3. Startimes Media Kenya Ltd

Upcoming broadcaster award

1. Switch TV

2. TV47 (Winner)

Golden certificate of appreciation to be issued for educational content aired (In All Counties)

English Service KBC

Radio Taifa KBC

Local Children Programming TV

1.Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development - Edu TV (Winner)

2. Royal Media Services - Citizen TV

3. Tamaz Communications Limited - Horizon TV

Local Children Programming Radio

1. Lubao Frequency Modulation Limited - Lubao FM (Winner)

2. Royal Media Services

Local Content Award FTA TV- Overall Local Content quota

1.Royal Media Services Limited - Inooro TV (Winner)

2. TV Africa Holdings Limited - Kameme TV

3. Everest Production Corporation Kenya Limited - Ebru TV

Local Content Subscription Broadcasting Services Award

1.Multichoice Kenya Limited (Winner)

2. Royal Media Services - Viusasa

3. Startimes Kenya Limited

Copyright Award TV

Christ Is The Answer Ministries - Hope TV

2. TV47 Limited - TV 47

3. Aviation FM Limited - Aviation TV

Copyright Award Radio

1. Christ Is The Answer Ministries - Hope FM (Winner)

2. Nairobi Aviation College - Aviation FM

Regulatory award category

TV47 (Winner)

GBS TV

Hope TV

Switch TV Limited

Compliance Award Free-to-Air Radio

Hope FM

Compliance Award Community Radio

Aviation FM

Compliance Subscription Broadcasting Service Provider

GOTV

Compliance Award Broadcast Signal Distributor