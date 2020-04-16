Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi on Wednesday threw a spanner in the works after he told a Mombasa Court that he had never tested positive for the coronavirus.

Through his lawyer George Kithi, Saburi accused the government of making up a false story of him being a carrier of the state.

He testified that on March 21st, he was tested at the Coast General Hospital and the results came out negative. His lawyer shared with the court numerous tests which showed Saburi was Covid19 negative.

However, the state through counsel Alloys Kemo, insisted that Saburi had tested positive after his samples were taken to the KEMRI labs - adding that a doctor at KEMRI would testify to that effect.

“Doctors’ and the KEMRI reports cannot be taken lightly (by this court). The accused should not belittle the documents. There will come a time when the doctor [who confirmed Saburi as COVID-19 positive] will be given the opportunity to explain his findings before the court,” said Kemo.

Saburi's lawyers wondered how the KEMRI doctors tested his samples without him providing his samples or visiting the institution;s doctors.

“Your honour, we can confirm that my client did not submit any samples to KEMRI, which diagnosed him with COVID-19. Tests conducted on my client at the Coast Provincial General Hospital (CPGH) two days later showed that he was COVID-19 negative.

“My client has never met the doctor who signed a report on his COVID-19 test outcome, which confirmed him to be positive for the virus," said Kithi.

The state has called on the court to allow it to hold Saburi for more days saying his life would be in danger if he is allowed back to the community which allegedly baying for blood after several confirmed cases in Kilifi were blamed on the DG.