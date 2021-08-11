UDA event in Anne Waiguru's turf thwarted

The event which had been organized by Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Ngirici and her husband Andrew Ngirici was dispersed after police claimed it was an illegal assembly.

Speaking to journalists, Kirinyaga County Police Commander Leah Kithei noted that the police had not been informed of the meeting in Kerugoya.

Ngirici, a strong supporter of Deputy President William Ruto had organized the even as a mobilization effort for the UDA supporters in the region.

Woman Rep Ngirici and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru have been at loggerheads since both were elected to their respective offices.

Their differences have played out during public events where the two exchanged words as each criticized the other on their ability to perform their duties.

One of their tiffs centred around Governor Waiguru's stand on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum.

"Now, some have started changing the tune and propose a collaborative process, we know what they are seeking is a political mileage. Is she not among governors who criticised Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata for revealing to President Kenyatta that BBI was unpopular in Mt Kenya?" Ngirici criticized,

The Woman Rep has been rumoured to be one of the women DP Ruto is considering for running-mate as he gears up to vie for the Presidency during the 2022 General Election.

DP Ruto, however, is yet to unveil his running-mate even as he continues to popularize his bottom-up approach to improving Kenya's economy.

Ngirici is also facing auctioneers following what has been claimed to be forfeiture of debt owed to a helicopter leasing company.