Matungu constituency by-election will be held on March 4th 2021, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has anounced.

The seat fell vacant following the death of MP Justus Murunga on November 14th 2020 due to Diabetes complications.

Along with the Matungu by-election, IEBC will also hold polls for Huruma, London, Hell's Gate, Kiamokama and Kitise/Kithuki wards.

London and Hell's Gate county assembly ward seats in Nakuru County fell vacant after both MCA Samuel Mbugua and MCA John Njuguna succumbed to Covid-19.

Huruma ward county assembly seat in Uasin Gishu County fell vacant after MCA Peter Chomba passed on following breathing complications.

Kiamokama ward seat in Kisii County fell vacant after MCA Ken Mainya passed on while being ferried to Nairobi for treatment. He had tested positive for the Covid-19 disease.

Kitise/Kithuki ward seat fell vacant after MCA Kevin Mutuku resigned to take up new duties as the County clerk.