President Uhuru Kenyatta has sounded a warning to Police officers and all law enforcing individuals saying that they will face the highest punishment available if they overstep their mandate.

While addressing the nation on Thursday, Uhuru noted that any regulations put in place to stop the spread of Covid-19 broken with the help of a government officer, will only put the lives of innocent Kenyans at risk.

He added that any Government official that will not do their job, will face the law.

"We also salute our hardworking and dedicated law enforcement officers who are keeping Kenya safe and orderly. However, I must note that every time a regulation is breached, with the assistance of a government officer it risks the lives of thousands of innocent Kenyans and any officer who breaches his duty to implement the measures against the pandemic, will be met with the harshest of sanctions. You are meant to serve the people and protect them, not to enable the selfish few to endanger the rest of Kenyans. If you are in-charge of a police station or a county commissioner or a chief, not doing your job, you must realize that there will be consequences," said President Kenyatta.

Uhuru issues stern warning to police officers

Also Read: Selected families to receive weekly stipend - Uhuru announces

The Head of State further warned people who have been assaulting police officers enforcing the regulations, that they will also be punished by the law.

“I also want to condemn in the strongest way possible, those of us who can assault or interfere with law enforcement officers doing their job and I want reiterate once again that any such action will be met with the full force of the law,” added Uhuru.

In the speech, President Uhuru Kenyatta also announced other measures that government has taken as it seeks to protect needy Kenyans from the effects of Covid-19.