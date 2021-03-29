President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the Obama family following the passing of Mama Sarah Obama.

President Kenyatta noted that Mama Sarah would be remembered for her philanthropic works especially within her community.

"The passing away of Mama Sarah is a big blow to our nation. We've lost a strong, virtuous woman. A matriarch who held together the Obama family and was an icon of family values.

"She was a loving and celebrated philanthropist who graciously shared the little she had with the less fortunate in her community," the President stated.

Others who sent their condolence messages include former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, former Vice President Musalia Mudavadi, Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o, Siaya Senator James Orengo, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula among other leaders.