On Monday, June 1, 2020 President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto led Kenyans in celebrating the 57th Madaraka Day at State House, Nairobi.

In his speech, Kenyatta directed Interior CS Fred Matiangi and Health CS Mutahi Kagwe to hasten talks with religious leaders across the country to develop worship protocols that will ensure safety of worshipers.

“That conscious of Kenya as a God-fearing nation, I direct the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Health to continue and hasten their engagement with religious leaders; with the objective of developing protocols that will be adopted to guide a more participatory way of worship while guaranteeing the safety of worshipers,” said President Kenyatta.

The Head of State also directed the Ministry of Education to fast-track consultations and provide a calendar for the gradual reopening of schools.

“The Ministry of Education fast-tracks and finalizes the ongoing consultations with the stakeholders that will provide an appropriate calendar for gradual resumption of education in the country. The guidelines should also include protocols to be followed by all learning institutions to guarantee the safety of our children,” reads part of the speech.

This is the first Madaraka Day celebration to be held at State House due to the ongoing Coronavirus that has affected lots of activities around the globe.