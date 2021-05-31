Uhuru’s special gift to visiting Burundian President

The cows were presented to President Ndayishimiye at the State Lodge, Kisumu where he was received by President Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

President Ndayishimiye jetted into the country with first Lady Angeline Ndayubah.

The Burundi head of state is the Guest of Honor for the Madaraka day celebrations set to take place on Tuesday, June 1, at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu.

On President Ndayishimiye’s agenda was to lead Burundi-Kenya delegations in bilateral talks before addressing a joint press briefing.

Later on, the two presidents signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance collaboration between the two countries.

The two agreed to collaborate on matters agriculture, livestock, fisheries, foreign affairs, and education.

He will also be the guest of honor at the Madaraka day celebrations tomorrow.

