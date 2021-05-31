Uhuru’s special gift to visiting Burundian President

President Uhuru Kenyatta has presented fifty heifers to Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye who is in the country for a two-day official visit to Kenya.
President Ndayishimiye is the Chief Guest at tomorrow's Madaraka day celebrations
The cows were presented to President Ndayishimiye at the State Lodge, Kisumu where he was received by President Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.
President Ndayishimiye jetted into the country with first Lady Angeline Ndayubah.
The Burundi head of state is the Guest of Honor for the Madaraka day celebrations set to take place on Tuesday, June 1, at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu.
On President Ndayishimiye’s agenda was to lead Burundi-Kenya delegations in bilateral talks before addressing a joint press briefing.
Later on, the two presidents signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance collaboration between the two countries.
The two agreed to collaborate on matters agriculture, livestock, fisheries, foreign affairs, and education.
Earlier in the day, they unveiled that the two countries had signed a number of Memoranda of Understanding in a bid to enhance collaboration between the two countries.
Ndayishimiye was sworn in on June 18th, 2020 following the death of former President Pierre Nkurunziza who died on June 8th 2020.
