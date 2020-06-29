The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has taken issue with the Council of Governors failure to include Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko in the flagging off ceremony of volunteer health workers.

On Monday UNDP wrote a letter to the CoG imploring the chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya, to invite Governor Sonko to the flagging off ceremony that will take place on July 1, 2020.

“We refer to our letter of 12 June 2020 regarding the flagging off ceremony for the County United Nations Volunteers health experts to be held in Kajiado on July 1, 2020… UNDP would like to request you in your capacity as the chair, the council of Governors to please invite Hon. Mike Mbuvi Sonko Governor Nairobi County on behalf of UNDP,” read the letter in part.

Governor Mike Sonko

UNDP funds

UNDP has funded approximately Ksh56 million (558,800 USD) towards the UNV support programme.

Governor Mike Sonko is the United Nation’s Volunteer champion for the year 2020.

He was presented with the title after being acknowledged for his exceptional addition towards the realization of sustainable development goals.