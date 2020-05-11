Latest figures from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicate that 86 Kenyans are hospitalized abroad over Coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, four of these patients are admitted at Intensive Care Units (ICU) in the countries where they reside.

The total number of Kenyans in diaspora infected with the deadly virus now stands at 191.

Deaths and Recoveries in the diaspora

On a sad note, 23 Kenyans have succumbed to the disease with strict instructions by the government to have them buried in the countries where they died.

The deaths were reported as follows: United States (10), UK (6), Italy (2), Switzerland (1), Saudi Arabia (1), Sweden (1), South Africa (1) and France (1).

77 recoveries have been reported so far among the population of Kenyans living abroad.

