United States President Donald Trump will today receive President Uhuru Kenyatta at the White House in Washington, DC.

According to a statement by Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, the two Heads of State will continue discussions that begun when President Kenyatta last visited the White House in August 2018.

"President Donald J. Trump will welcome President Uhuru Kenyatta of the Republic of Kenya back to the White House.

US Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.

"Since President Kenyatta’s August 2018 visit, when the two leaders established the United States-Kenya Bilateral Strategic Dialogue, we have expanded our partnership across many areas. President Trump looks forward to building on this momentum and discussing new opportunities to advance cooperation and trade," the statement read.

68th National Prayer Breakfast

President Kenyatta along with handshake partner Raila Odinga have been holding a series of metings in the US ahead of their address to the 68th National Prayer Breakfast.

"Part of the reason His Excellency the President and the former PM have been invited to attend the US national prayer breakfast is their demonstrated commitment to peaceful and constructive resolution of internal conflicts in Africa, particularly the example the Government of Kenya has set in deepening democratic values, rule of law and inclusive pro-poor development friendly policies," a brief from State House elaborated.

Former Prime Minister Odinga on Tuesday attended a round-table meeting on infrastructure together with Ambassadors from Africa at the AU Mission to Washington.