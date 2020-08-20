Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Wednesday night made a rare but daring direct address to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Sonko told Kenyatta to deal with the so called system and deep state and and put the President's trusted officers including Interior CS Fred Matiang'i and PS Karanja Kibicho on the spot.

In a direct appeal to the President, Sonko termed the work of the state machinery as "foolish" and asked him to crack the whip.

"President Uhuru, my brother and friend, usikubali hii ujinga ifanyike. There is a saying like father like son. Your father would summon misbehaving ministers anawachapa viboko. Usikubali hawa ministers wakuharibie jina. Kenyans love you so much but hii ukora inaendelea," the Governor said.

Sonko was, however, quick to excuse Kenyatta from his blame on the state institutions which he accused of taking the country back to the dark days of police brutality and intimidation.

"The system is Matiangi, Kibicho, and the deep state. Matiang'i is a good minister but where he goes wrong is when he misuses the state machinery like what happened in the Senate.

"That was the work of Matiang'i and Kibicho and I'm not afraid of them like most people. They can impeach me if they wish. I have known President Uhuru for a long time and I can tell you those orders did not come from him. There are people around the President and they are the problem," he added.

The Governor repeated a claim he had made on social media where he confessed that he was badly drunk when he signed the deed transferring functions from the Nairobi County government to the national government.

Sonko said he had not been drinking with the President but admitted that State House officials had served him drinks at the canteen which diminished his capacity to understand the document he signed later.