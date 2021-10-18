RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Waiguru and Kibicho clash over Mashujaa Day event

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Mashujaa Day Celebrations will be held at Wang'uru Stadium in Kirinyaga.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Governor Anne Waiguru and Interior PS Karanja Kibicho
President Uhuru Kenyatta, Governor Anne Waiguru and Interior PS Karanja Kibicho

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has addressed accusations of sidelining Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru in the planning of Mashujaa Day celebrations at Wang'uru Stadium.

Recommended articles

Governor Waiguru had raised concern that out of the 3,000 invitations, only about 150 have been allocated for the county government and members of the county assembly.

"I have no say at all as the host. They said the county commissioner is the one who is running the show...this makes me a bit uncomfortable," said the county boss.

Raila Odinga, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru at the BBI consultative forum held in Kisii
Raila Odinga, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru at the BBI consultative forum held in Kisii Pulse Live Kenya

PS Kibicho who was at Ndindiruku village in Kirinyaga over the weekend claimed that Waiguru was politicising a national event.

Mashujaa Day is for the whole country and Kirinyaga is just a host. The county is not supposed to organise such an event and she should know that," he spoke.

We should be peaceful and allow the President to address the nation. Once the celebrations are over, we can face off after the President leaves," Kibicho added.

Speaking on the seats reserved for the county government and county assembly, the PS sid that all leaders were asked to nominate five people they want to attend the celebrations.

"We even have a WhatsApp group forum where we exchange views on the preparation of the fete where the county is represented by ten officials. The issue of sidelining the governor should not arise," he said, adding that all other counties will be represented in the event.

PS Karanja Kibicho arrives at DCI Headquarters
PS Karanja Kibicho arrives at DCI Headquarters Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

If I rise, let me rise with other people - Crazy Kennar scoops 3 titles at the Pulse Influencer Awards

If I rise, let me rise with other people - Crazy Kennar scoops 3 titles at the Pulse Influencer Awards

I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

British MP claims she didn't know her flat was owned by the Kenyatta family

British MP claims she didn't know her flat was owned by the Kenyatta family

Butita recalls life-changing phone call and secrecy involved in working for Netflix

Butita recalls life-changing phone call and secrecy involved in working for Netflix

Burna Boy gives a tour guide of his palatial home in Lagos

Burna Boy gives a tour guide of his palatial home in Lagos

Trending

British MP claims she didn't know her flat was owned by the Kenyatta family

British MP Emma Hardy (left) has denied knowing that the sh.152 million flat she was living in London is owned by the Kenyatta family.

Self confessed serial killer lynched by mob

20-year-old Masten Milimu Wanjala who was arrested over kidnapping and murder of two children in Shauri Moyo, Nairobi County

Matiang'i discloses a secret Uhuru told him before travelling abroad

File image of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i at a past meeting in Mombasa

Mashirima Kapombe's touching story earns her Sh200k & an international award

Mashirima Kapombe