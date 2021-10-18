Waiguru and Kibicho clash over Mashujaa Day event

Governor Waiguru had raised concern that out of the 3,000 invitations, only about 150 have been allocated for the county government and members of the county assembly.

"I have no say at all as the host. They said the county commissioner is the one who is running the show...this makes me a bit uncomfortable," said the county boss.

Pulse Live Kenya

PS Kibicho who was at Ndindiruku village in Kirinyaga over the weekend claimed that Waiguru was politicising a national event.

“Mashujaa Day is for the whole country and Kirinyaga is just a host. The county is not supposed to organise such an event and she should know that," he spoke.

We should be peaceful and allow the President to address the nation. Once the celebrations are over, we can face off after the President leaves," Kibicho added.

Speaking on the seats reserved for the county government and county assembly, the PS sid that all leaders were asked to nominate five people they want to attend the celebrations.

"We even have a WhatsApp group forum where we exchange views on the preparation of the fete where the county is represented by ten officials. The issue of sidelining the governor should not arise," he said, adding that all other counties will be represented in the event.