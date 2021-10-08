RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Waiguru meets Ruto's trusted footsoldiers

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Political pundits claim that Governor Anne Waiguru was warming up to the Hustler Nation.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru met with Senator Kihika Kimani, Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and Nyeri Woman Rep Rahab Mukami.
Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru shared a photo of her meeting Deputy President William Ruto’s lieutenants Senator Kihika Kimani, Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and Nyeri Woman Rep Rahab Mukami.

The group met on Friday, October 8 at an undisclosed location eliciting many reactions on social media.

Hanging out with the sisters. Building relationships….Listening.Happy Friday everyone!” Waiguru said.



When leaders meet, great things happen! Blessed Friday to you all,” Aisha Jumwa captioned the photo.

Just girls catching up! Happy Friday Friends!” Senator Kihika shared.

Political pundits claimed that the Kirinyaga governor was warming up to the Hustler Nation following her recent remarks hinting at joining UDA.

Speaking on Wednesday, September 22 during a tour of the county, Waiguru asked her supporters for advice on the best party to seek reelection in the upcoming polls.

Many of the residents who had turned up to welcome the governor shouted that she should join the UDA party associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

Though Waiguru will have to join the party officially, her response at the rally signaled that she had agreed to her supporters’ request.

Waiguru bows to pressure to join UDA

"What party do you want me to join? she asked, to which they chanted UDA. "If I join that party will you re-elect me? Let me see by a show of hands," Waiguru said.

After she officially joins UDA, the governor will have to face Kirinyaga Women Rep Purity Ngirici in the nominations.

Ngirici who is one of Ruto's foot soldiers in Mt Kenya has already declared her intentions to vie for the governor's seat.

Waiguru will also have to consider offers to join other political formations as the country inches closer to the 2022 General Election.

As one of the most popular politicians in the Mt Kenya region, she is a top candidate for any presidential hopeful who want to pick a running mate from the vote-rich region.

