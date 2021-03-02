Detectives have gunned down a wanted criminal, who is said to have been terrorizing residents living within the Eastlands area of Nairobi. The suspect had been part of an organized criminal gang operating in the area.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspect was on an unregistered motorcycle when he attracted the attention of detectives who proceeded to give chase.

The suspect, identified as Abbas, was a pillion passenger on the motorcycle that was driving along Kangundo Road, when he was asked to pull over, but instead chose to draw a firearm and began shooting at the officers.

Police fired back and ended up killing him on the spot. The rider of the motorcycle, however, managed to escape.

Among items recovered include three live rounds of 9mm caliber, 11 other live ammunition of different caliber and one Glock pistol suspected to have been stolen from a Police Officer.

“Abbas was a dangerous criminal connected to a spate of murders within Buru Buru, Kayole and Dandora, including the shooting of a woman in Kariobangi who was lucky to survive, a few months ago. The firearm has been collected by our Ballistics experts for further analysis and the motorbike detained,” said the DCI.