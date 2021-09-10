Watch Uhuru & Kipchoge party the night away in exclusive cocktail party [Video]

According to footage of the party obtained by this writer, President Kenyatta also hanged out with legend marathoner Eliud Kipchoge, Chief Justice Martha Koome which was a welcome break from the politicians and leaders he is used to.

President Kenyatta was very cordial in his conversation with the Chief Justice despite a background of tension between the Judiciary and the Executive.

It was a good time for the marathon legend to catch up with the head of state after missing out on an earlier invitation where Kenyatta hosted 2020 Olympic champions at State House.

Uhuru introduced his visiting guest to Kipchoge and a chat ensued as he watched the two strike a conversation.

Earlier during the day President Kenyatta has gifted the Estonian president a copy of Going The Distance, which is book celebrating Kenya’s best athletes from 1958 to 2019.

The book was authored by Susan Wakhungu-Githuku and the foreword was writed by the head of state himself.

Drinks were in plenty as the VIPs sipped on champagne, wine, beer and an array of soft beverages.

Other party guests included ODM leader Raila Odinga, Cabinet, Foreign Affairs staff and corporate titans.

Though President Kenyatta said the night was not meant for speeches, he thanked the visiting head of state for her input in the discussions they held earlier in the day.

“As much as it is her first visit, some of us will make sure its not her last visit, we will do everything to ensure she is a regular visitor,” Uhuru said.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I would like you all to fill your glasses, raise a toast to the warm cordial and hopefully deepening relationship between the republic of Kenya and Estonia and to the health of my sister who is about to retire and don’t worry I’m joining you soon. There is life after this you don’t have to worry and to a great partnership between the EAC and EU,” he toasted.