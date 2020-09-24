Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday said that he is ready for an election at any moment even if it is held before 2022.

The DP addressed three rallies in Kajiado County in yet another blatant reminder of the double standards in implementation of the corona virus safety regulations.

Ruto was accompanied by over 50 MPs who he termed as friends of the hustler nation.

Most of the MPs did not wear masks and mostly spoke atop their vehicles which were crowded as most of them shared rides.

"The hustler nation is ready, even if the election is held tomorrow. Those who want to face us must also be ready. We don't want them to keep selling us fear and intimidation. We want hopes and a vision for this country."

"They keep saying they have the system and the deep state. Others say they want people who have a godfather but we want them to know hustlers are prepared, united, and they have God the father. Watajua hawajui," Ruto said while speaking in Bisil.

The DP also hit out the BBI process which he said was keen on creating positions in the executive instead of addressing joblessness in the country.