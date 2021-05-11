Weatherman: Heavy rainfall to persist in most parts of the country

The rain is expected to increase to over 30-millimeters in 24 hours.

In a statement, areas that will be most affected include highlands west of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria basin and Highlands East of the Rift Valley including Nairobi County.

The North Western region of Turkana County as well as the South Eastern Lowlands including Kajiado county will also experience heavy rainfall.

Rainfall will increase in intensity from 10th-12th May, 2021 and reduce in intensity on Friday, 13th May, 2021.

Heavy rains are already being experienced in most parts of the country.